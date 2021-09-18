Palmeiras x Atlético-MG: Learn how to watch the game LIVE

Verdão receives the leader Atlético-MG in the semifinals of the Libertadores this Wednesday, 21, from 21:00 at night, at Allianz Parque; all the details on Bolavip Brazil

THE Copa Libertadores da America it heads to its final phase and this Wednesday (21), we will have the two first games of the tournament. In São Paulo, the palm trees face the Atletico Mineiro from 9 pm, Brasília time, at Allianz Parque, broadcast by Star+.

The Palmeiras team is looking to reach another Libertadores final. Current champions, Abel Ferreira’s team is the vice-leader of the Brasileirão, with 35 points, seven of a difference from the current leader Atlético. It won’t be an easy challenge, especially for a team that has received a lot of criticism, as it has won only one game in the last five matches of the Brasileirão.

On the other hand, Atlético-MG is going through a good phase, maintaining a sequence of six unbeaten games, with four wins and two draws. Coach Cuca’s team reached the semifinals with respect, beating River Plate. At Star+, you will be able to follow the confrontation between two of the best teams in Brazilian football.

Palmeiras x Atlético-MG: where to watch the game LIVE on TV

Palmeiras x Atlético-MG face off for the Copa Libertadores da América this Wednesday, 21, from 9 pm, Brasília time, at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo. The game will broadcast from Star+. Sign up now to follow this Libertadores game, in addition to being able to enjoy more championships and lots of entertainment that Star + provides. You can do this by entering here.

Location of Allianz Parque, São Paulo: