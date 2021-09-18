Pandemic: Arrhythmia and Anxiety Symptoms Can Be Confused – News

Palpitations, difficulty breathing, sweating and dizziness are common symptoms of anxiety and arrhythmia. With the increase in anxiety in the pandemic – 86.5% of people reported the problem, according to the Ministry of Health -, the arrhythmia often goes unnoticed. If not diagnosed and treated, it can compromise heart health and even put life at risk, according to cardiologist Eduardo Saad, a specialist in cardiac arrhythmias and coordinator of the arrhythmia sector at Hospital Pró Cardíaco e Samaritano (Botafogo), in Rio de Janeiro .

“Usually, arrhythmia has a characteristic that differentiates it from anxiety: when the heart races, it has tachycardia. This trigger is very sudden and, when it returns to normal, it also returns very suddenly. In anxiety, however, this increase and return to normality is more gradual. But it’s difficult for the person to notice these details,” he says.

“There is a confusion between arrhythmia and anxiety. Many people who have anxiety or who are diagnosed with an anxiety syndrome have intermittent arrhythmia and when they do tests nothing comes up because the problem is intermittent and so the diagnosis of anxiety. This is a warning. If the examination and interpretation are done outside the time of the occurrence of the problem, they can be wrong”, he adds.

Palpitations that occur at dawn, even waking up from sleep, are part of both problems, according to the doctor. He explains that there are some arrhythmias, such as atrial fibrillation, that manifest this way, as well as panic attacks. “The fact that it happens at dawn does not help to differentiate one condition from another”, he emphasizes.

To distinguish one problem from another and arrive at a diagnosis, Saad says that, in addition to specific questions about whether the development of symptoms is sudden or gradual, an electrocardiogram needs to be performed.

“Today it is much easier to do this with small devices that the person can carry with them, such as smart watches, and some straps that make an electrocardiogram that the person wears. Thus, during a palpitation crisis, you can record an electrocardiogram, if possible to be absolutely sure if that rhythm is simply an adrenaline rush of anxiety or if it could be a rhythm disturbance, a primary arrhythmia of the heart,” he says.

Arrhythmia is the instability of the transmission of electrical impulses responsible for heartbeats. It can be congenital or acquired, this being the most common, according to Saad. “Congenital tachycardias are usually called supraventricular. On the other hand, among the arrhythmias that develop throughout life, which are more common with aging, is atrial fibrillation, which occurs more and more frequently the older one gets,” he says.

The cardiologist explains that some arrhythmias are benign, as they do not present a risk of sudden death. “They have symptoms, they can give you palpitations, darkening of the eyes, fainting, a lot of discomfort, but they don’t kill, so they are called benign”, he explains.

Others, such as the ventricular, which occur in the ventricles, considered “the noble part of the heart”, are considered at risk of sudden death, according to him. This type of arrhythmia usually appears after a myocardial infarction or in patients who have heart failure. “They can cause a sudden bad thing.”

Among the treatments, there is the so-called catheter ablation. According to the doctor, it is a minimally invasive procedure that places a catheter in the affected region of the heart and, through radiofrequency technology, cauterizes specific parts of the heart tissue, eliminating the arrhythmia.

“The procedure is quick and in just one day the patient leaves the hospital”, explains Saad. “Ablation promotes a better quality of life for the patient, in addition to reducing the risk of serious conditions, including stroke [acidente vascular cerebral] and heart failure, which can be fatal,” he adds.

Smoking, sedentary lifestyle, diabetes, overweight and heredity are risk factors for the disease. Therefore, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, with a balanced diet and physical activity can help prevent the problem, concludes the doctor.