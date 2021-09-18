Paolla Oliveira denies rumors about prostitution, Globo and Bolsonaro

Actress Paolla Oliveira denied a fake news that circulates with her name. Posts on pages supporting the government of Jair Bolsonaro (no party) stated that the blonde would have said that prostitution is the only way for TV Globo actresses to survive, if the head of the Executive is reelected.

The posts allege that the phrase about prostitution was said to Caras magazine. Paolla denied fake news in a statement on social networks.

“It’s a lie,” he wrote on his Instagram. “First, you will never find this statement of mine talking about this subject, because I would simply never say that, involving a company and other colleagues and professionals, including. Does not make any sense.”

The actress also stated that the rumor is an attempt to intimidate her because of her constant criticism of Jair Bolsonaro’s government:

“This time I was the victim. I have always been committed to the truth and it will not be now that my name will be involved in false news”, he claimed.

“They won’t shut me up about absolutely any of my positions, because they are mine and I’m free to do them”, concluded the actress, who is currently dating singer Diogo Nogueira.

