Parents of the girl who disappeared in the US report not having heard from their son | World

The parents of the boyfriend of a young traveler, whose disappearance moved the United States, said they had not known the whereabouts of their son for several days, whom police consider a person “of interest” for the investigation.

Gabby Petito: The mysterious disappearance of a young woman traveling the US with her fiance in a van

Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito quit her job and put her life in a van to travel the US roads with her 23-year-old boyfriend Brian Laundrie. The journey, which began in July, was documented in Instagram posts.

But more than two weeks ago, Laundrie returned home alone to North Port, Florida, in Petito’s van, and the young woman’s family filed a missing person report.

North Port police said on Friday that Laundrie’s parents said they had not seen their son since Tuesday.

“Laundrie family’s attorney called FBI investigators on Friday night to say the family wanted to talk about their son’s disappearance,” according to a statement.

“It’s important to note that Brian is considered a person of interest (in this case) in Gabby’s disappearance, not being wanted for a crime,” he added. Police have announced that they are currently treating the matter as “a case of multiple disappearances”.

“When we have more details, we’ll make a statement,” tweeted North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison.

In the images of the trip that the couple posted on social media, they looked happy next to their small white van. But in August, Utah police responded to a domestic violence complaint involving Petito and Laundrie.

Police camera footage released by the media shows Petito distressed, saying he had quarreled with Laundrie.

After Petito’s family reported his disappearance, police questioned the boyfriend, but he gave “no information”.

The FBI has opened a special phone line for any kind of information about the disappearance. On social networks, the case provoked a great mobilization.