Paris separated and now reunited friends Neymar and Lionel Messi – 18/09/2021 – Sports

Santos and Barcelona were lined up in the tunnel to enter the field. Lionel Messi led the line for the Spanish team. In the South American, Neymar was further back, but he kept looking at his rival’s number 10 shirt. It was the first time I had met him in the field.

A director from Santos saw the scene, was amazed by the expression of admiration of the ace alvinegro when he saw his opponent minutes before the 2011 Club World Cup final and spoke to whoever was beside him:

“We lost the game!”

It wasn’t because of the attacker, but the top hat was right. The Europeans thrashed 4-0, in what coach Pep Guardiola would later define as his Barcelona’s greatest performance. The result was also the first scene of what would start to be one of the most famous friendships in world football: Messi and Neymar.

They played for the first time together for Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) this Wednesday (15), in a 1-1 draw with Club Brugge (BEL), for the Champions League. This should happen for the French fans this Sunday (19), when PSG receives Lyon, in the Parque dos Príncipes, for the national league.

The match, which starts at 3:45 pm, will be broadcast live and exclusively on Disney’s Star+ streaming platform.

“I learned every day with Messi, outside of training or playing with him or simply watching him play. It’s my idol”, praised Neymar.

This wasn’t the only time he publicly bowed to his friend.

When Brazil lost this year’s Copa America final to Argentina, the striker wrote to hate to lose. “But I’m happy with your title”, he added, referring to the opponent’s shirt number 10.

If right after the final whistle he cried on the lawn of Maracanã, minutes later he was in the Argentina locker room to congratulate and spend a few minutes beside Lionel. Messi’s demonstrations are more private, within his reserved personality.

THE sheet talked in recent days with managers and players who shared the cast with Neymar or who know both.

In 2013, upon arriving at Barcelona after leaving Vila Belmiro, the Brazilian could barely hide his concern for the first games. He felt he had to perform at the same level as the team that, two years later, would win the Champions League for the second time in the decade.

“Do not worry. You have football to be here. I’ll help you,” promised Messi.

Neymar would later tell another story of when he was seen by his friend sad in the locker room for not having played well. Received new advice.

“Don’t be intimidated [por estar no Barcelona]. Be you”, were the words of the Argentine.

“Even if I didn’t want it to be like that, playing with so many stars makes you withdrawn. After he started talking to me, I let go, showed my football and had confidence. I found happiness thanks to Leo. The best in the world gave me his affection”, confessed Neymar.

Ten years ago, when Santos lost the World Cup, he already had a pre-agreement signed with Barcelona and for the next two years he would have sporadic conversations with Messi. Contacts brokered by Daniel Alves, sometimes through online video game matches.

Acting alongside “Leo” has always been Neymar’s project. And as people who have known him since he was a child admit, he usually gets what he wants. In early 2009, when he was not even the absolute titleholder at Santos, he had promised his father that that year he would play in the final of the Campeonato Paulista. That was exactly what happened.

At almost the same time, the Argentine took Barcelona to the European title and paved the way to be voted best in the world for the first time.

Neymar actively participated in lobbying for Messi to join PSG. A short time before, he had already said that one of his priorities was to go back to playing with his friend. In the same way that Messi tried, unsuccessfully, in 2017, to prevent the Brazilian from leaving Barcelona.

A transaction in which, at the time, the attacker got a salary of 3.5 million euros per month (about R$ 22.8 million in current values, not counting advertising deals), but which was not closed for that reason alone. It also happened for Neymar to be able to shine alone in a top team and finally be voted best on the planet. Something that hasn’t happened so far.

According to people heard by the report, he shook with Messi’s request, but decided to leave anyway. Now it was the Argentine’s turn, after seeing his stay in Catalonia impossible, to look for familiar faces. He was transferred to PSG, the club where his compatriots Ángel Di María and Leandro Paredes play, and Neymar, a teammate of all hours.

In a gesture of generosity, the Brazilian told him that he would give up shirt 10. That way the newcomer would feel, in theory, more at ease. The offer was turned down on the grounds that newcomers need to adapt. When Neymar was reminded, half in jest, half in earnest, that Messi’s arrival would reduce his chance of being chosen best in the world, he didn’t care.

On paper at least, Paris Saint-Germain’s chances of winning their most dreamed-of title, the Champions League, have grown. Since Neymar’s arrival, the best campaign was the 2020 runner-up.

In four years together at Barcelona, ​​they won two Spanish leagues (2015 and 2016), three King’s Cups (2014, 2015 and 2016), the European title and the Club World Cup in 2015.