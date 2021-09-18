Participants are punished and lose eggs for 24 hours

In addition to losing piped water for 12 hours, the pedestrians of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), at dawn today, were informed that they were punished again for non-compliance with the rules and will also run out of eggs for 24 hours.

Farmer of the week, Gui Araujo was responsible for reading the message of the production of “A Fazenda 2021” and announcing the punishment after breaking the rules of the residents of the bay and headquarters.

According to page five of the bay’s manual, after the curfew of the horn, the residents of the bay cannot go beyond the gate and the boundaries of the fence that separates the animals from the headquarters area. And the pedestrians at headquarters can no longer go to the animal area. For non-compliance with this rule, the whole group will be punished. You went for 24 hours without eggs.

Erasmo Viana burst out laughing after the announcement of the punishment and warned the farmer of the week that there were eggs in the kitchen.

There are two here, oh!

Participants laughed at the actor’s joke.

