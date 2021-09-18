Paulo Gustavo’s mother cries on 1st birthday without child

Dea Lucia turns 74 years old this Friday, 17. In an interview with the program More you, she told how she is feeling on her first birthday without her son Paulo Gustavo.







Dea Lúcia in an interview with Ana Maria Braga, on ‘Mais Você’ Photo: Twitter/ @tvglobo / Estadão

The actor died in May this year, a victim of complications from covid-19. Déa was the inspiration for Mrs. Herminia, successful comedian character.

“Difficult, right? I have many friends wanting to come to my house, but I can’t celebrate. I’m going to lunch with my son-in-law, Thales, and the kids come here. It’s just going to be that today, there’s no way to celebrate anything,” he said.

“I am very grateful to all of Brazil, there were many prayers, a lot of support. I didn’t have the courage to make a video to speak, I cry. I received a lot of support. This strength comes from faith, I have a lot of faith. I thank God every day for having had the opportunity to be his mother,” she said.

Dea Lúcia appealed to Brazilians who are walking in the streets without wearing a mask. She urged people to be careful not to spread covid-19 further and said that in December she tested positive for the disease but had no symptoms.

“I had covid in December and I didn’t know. He [Paulo Gustavo] it took every week. When I took the test, it was positive. I had nothing, it was asymptomatic. He played with me and called me: ‘Mom, are you really covid? You’re so bad that the virus couldn’t take it with you,'” he recalled.