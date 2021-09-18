Pay TV “gains” 2.5 million subscribers and grows 17%; understand the “magic” – 09/18/2021

Anatel has just released the latest pay TV numbers in Brazil. The data refer to July and, amazingly, ladies and gentlemen, but it was announced that pay TV “gained” 2.5 million subscribers in just one month.

In other words, from June to July, the subscriber base “grew” around 17%.

From the shaky 13.8 million subscriptions registered in June, as if by magic, operators now have 16.3 million “new subscribers” in the following month.

Before all the jaws drop at once, we’ll explain the “magic”, a work by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency).

A resolution taken by the agency a year and a half ago allowed operators, as of July 2021, to add whoever buys their receiver boxes (type Sky Pre-Pago, Oi Livre, Claro Box, etc.) as “subscribers”.

Well, there are two apparent errors in the “resolution”: whoever buys the boxes doesn’t pay monthly fees, it’s like buying a digital antenna. So you’re not a subscriber to anything. Point.

Second, the owners of these boxes don’t have any paid channels, just the digital open ones that everyone else has.

This “resolution” was already taken in the wake of the huge loss of subscribers by operators. The decision was that it would go into effect in July 2021. Well, it is.

Finally, in an absolutely artificial way, and from one month to the next, pay TV in Brazil “recovered” the more than 2.5 million subscribers it lost in the last three years.

Why do that?

Neither operator nor Anatel, sought after by the column, manifested themselves until the publication of this text, but evidently the operators are “playing for the crowd” (read advertisers).

Maybe they want to show that they are still huge and relevant, but the truth is that pay TV in Brazil is still bleeding and below 14 million subscribers — 6 million less than it had at the end of 2014.

Streaming services alone already have more audience than all operators combined.

Here is a reality no resolution can erase or hide.

Ricardo Feltrin at the Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Ooops website