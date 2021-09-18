Paz designs semifinal with fans at Castelão and sees a deficit of R$ 14 million for Fortaleza with awards to decrease | strength

Fortaleza’s moment is fantastic. Fourth in the Serie A of the Brazilian Nationals, the club also qualified in a historic manner for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, for the first time. Club president Marcelo Paz spoke exclusively with podcast CE on the Network , of ge (listen above).

With the release of a test event with the public at Arena Castelão, announced by Governor Camilo Santana on Friday (17), the expectation now is to define the soccer match that will receive 10% of the public with two doses of the vaccine against Covid-19. The decision will be taken jointly between Ceará Football Federation (FCF), clubs and the State Government. The virtual meeting takes place this Friday (17).

Marcelo Paz, this Friday morning, had already declared to the podcast his desire to see the public in Fortaleza x Atlético-MG. The CBF forecast is that the game will take place at the end of October. A draw will define the exact day.

– I hope that against Atlético-MG they can already have an audience. In Belo Horizonte, you can already. So, if we can do it in Fortaleza, it would be with the public. Or even before at the Brazilian. I’m going to delve into the topic, because I believe in vaccines. Our state vaccinates a lot, we have more than a million people in Fortaleza with a complete vaccination cycle, so why not? With distance, mask and only with vaccine. I understand that the protocol does not include the PCR test, only vaccine. Complete vaccine cycle – said Marcelo Paz.

Paz also commented on the award, as it reaches R$17 million in the Copa do Brasil alone.

– From a financial point of view, you know that the budget forecast for Fortaleza for 2021, due to the pandemic, we projected a deficit of R$ 14 million. Projected Copa do Brasil up to octaves. These extra phases will reduce this deficit. Depending on the placement in the Brazilian Nationals, reset this deficit, to see if there is a surplus. People say: “Ah, 17 million…”. We are minimizing a season deficit without an audience. Do you know how much Fortaleza’s estimated financial loss is due to the pandemic in 2021? 25 million reais! It’s a lot of money, it’s been 18 months without an audience.

He commented on the backstage of qualifying for the Vojvoda team.

– The feeling is the best possible. Since Wednesday night, I’m so happy! Very happy indeed! On a personal level, as a manager, as a fan, as someone who loves football. See Fortaleza in a semifinal with a very high level, and Fortaleza is the only team that came from the first phase. We arrived undefeated and on a trajectory with great opponents, Ceará, São Paulo… There is merit in this story and the fans are very happy.

– I received many messages of support, encouragement and faith. And look at the team coming from six games without a win, but it was a feeling of the end, of novelty. The attitude the team won was something they were proud of and reverberated throughout the country.