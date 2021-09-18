Pele gained prominence in the looks of celebrities at the Met – Cultura ball

O Met Gala is one of the most awaited events by fashionistas around the world, who follow everything through the screens of their cell phones and computers, eager to see the looks of the celebrities and stylists who will climb the steps of the Metropolitan Museum in New York. Unlike awards like the Oscar and Grammy, the Met’s ball is a great celebration of the fashion world itself, and this makes the looks beyond special and well thought out, a space for launching trends.

The event has a charity bias, marks the opening of the museum’s annual fashion exhibition and each year follows a specific theme that guests are encouraged to follow. Since the famous gala could not take place last year – one of the countless consequences of the pandemic – the party, which traditionally takes place on the first Monday of May, arrived later, but with even more force this month . The theme chosen was “America: A Lexicon of Fashion”, a celebration of the work and history of the industry in the country.

The event unveiled the maximum trend that will certainly be translated by national brands and which can be reduced to one word: nudity. The desire for exposure sounds like a response to time constraints – showing the body puts the human being at the center of everything again. It’s as if in fashion we’re living a Renaissance, and just as Botticelli’s Venus and Michelangelo’s David dressed in nude in a period of new life, we see skin regaining prominence during our return to a world that is beginning to if it draws as a post-pandemic.

Contrary to what many may believe, being naked doesn’t necessarily evoke sexuality and we saw that at the Met Gala. Model Kendall Jenner was inspired by a dress by Audrey Hepburn, which was recreated by Givenchy in transparent tulle with crystal application. With everything so on display, the make came light and in light tones, without exaggeration, and the hair was tied up in a bun. Less voluptuous, the look leaves a sexual place to become ethereal and delicate. More covered, also model Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford, honored Bianca Jagger and recreated one of her outfits. The structured black dress was accompanied by a touch of Hollywood glamour, but it comes with a very significant difference when compared to the original. The work on the bustier appears with cutouts that show more skin. Strapless and with a very low neckline, the model was worn without necklaces, earrings or very large bracelets, just with a watch and a delicate ring, which creates a kind of image in which nudity goes unnoticed.

Dressed but naked, the celebrities who attended the Met Gala last Monday reinforce a trend that could already be seen at Fashion Week in New York and which has the potential to attract attention at shows in upcoming fashion weeks in London, Milan and Paris.