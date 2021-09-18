Pelé returns to the ICU in São Paulo after sleepiness and abdominal swelling – 09/17/2021 – Sports

With excessive sleepiness and abdominal swelling caused by reflux, Pelé, 80, was taken back to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, on Thursday night (16).

Wanted by sheet, Einstein has not commented so far.

The information was initially published by the newspaper A Tribuna, from Santos.

According to people connected to Pelé’s family, the condition is not considered serious. This is a precaution, in part, because of the patient’s age. He will turn 81 on October 23rd.

In an Instagram post, the former player’s daughter, Kely Nascimento, said that her father “yesterday was tired and took a little step back. Today he took two forwards.”

Pelé has been hospitalized since August 31st. He underwent surgery to remove a colon tumor. Initially, he had been admitted to Albert Einstein to perform his routine exams, which should have been done last year, but were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic

The former player still has sequels from three surgeries performed in recent years, one to place a prosthesis in the hip and two others to correct it. He also has problems with his right knee. These setbacks have made it difficult for him to get around.

On Monday (13), Kely Nascimento posted a photo during a video call with his father and wrote that his condition had improved.

“He’s recovering well from the surgery. He’s pain free, in a good mood. He’s a little irritated that he can only eat jelly but he’ll get over it! And ready to get out of the ICU and then go home,” Kely posted on Instagram.

The former player’s daughter also thanked the support that the family has received. “He [Pelé] he’s strong and stubborn, and with the help of all of Einstein’s amazing team, plus all the love and energy and light that everyone is sending, he’ll get out of this!”