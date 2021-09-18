Pelotas City Hall

THE town hall announces the application of third dose of the immunizing agent against the Covid-19 for seniors with 70 years or more and for people with immunosuppression. The reinforcement will be applied next Thursday, the 23rd, at the drive-thru of the vaccination, at the Centro de Eventos, and on the 27th, Monday, at the four points in the city’s neighborhoods.

For people aged 70 or over, it will be necessary to present an identity document and a vaccination card, in order to prove the two doses or the single dose, that is, the complete vaccination schedule. The Municipal Health Department (SMS) emphasizes that the interval between full immunization and the booster dose should be six months after the 2nd dose for this group.

Immunosuppressed patients, on the other hand, must carry a new standard certificate, made by the City Hall, which will be available on the coronavirus website. This certificate is more specific, that is, it is different from that required for the first dose of comorbidities. To issue the document, patients must travel to a Basic Health Unit (UBS) or some other health service. For this group, the SMS advises that the interval between the 2nd or single dose and the booster dose (3rd dose) should be 28 days.

Pay attention to the dates:

Drive-thru – 9am to 5pm

Events Center (with entrance on Avenida Pinheiro Machado)

– Thursday (23) – 3rd dose for elderly people aged 70 or over and for people with immunosuppression.

Neighborhoods – from 10 am to 3 pm

– Monday (27) – 3rd dose for seniors aged 70 or over and for people with immunosuppression.

Check the addresses of points in the neighborhoods:

– Pelotas Technological Park – Domingos de Almeida avenue, 1,785 – Areal

– Colégio Pelotense – Gym, entrance on Avenida Bento Gonçalves – Centro

– Rural Association – Casa da Amizade, Avenida Fernando Osório, 1,754 – Três Vendas

– Paróquia São José, at Avenida Duque de Caxias, 520, in Fragata.

Bedridden Orientation

To receive the booster dose against the coronavirus, bedridden elderly people aged 70 years or more will not need to re-register previously, as the data are already in the Municipal Health Department system. The 3rd dose will therefore be automatic for those that fall within the six-month period of the full vaccination schedule, and the SMS will make contact with them.

Those aged 70 or over, who fall within the indicated range, who received the vaccines in the actions of the City Hall and, for some reason, became bedridden, must register on the platform, providing their information and sending a new certificate, which can be the one provided by the Municipality or another indicating its condition.

Already bedridden people with immunosuppression will also need to attach a new certificate, this one provided by the Municipality.

On the coronavirus website, made available by the City Hall, there will be an option for the 3rd dose, which will direct people, depending on the case.

Types of Immunosuppression

Check below the types of immunosuppression and their descriptions, according to the list of comorbidities included in the priority groups for administration of a booster dose against Covid-19:

– Severe Primary Immunodeficiency: genetic diseases or inborn errors of immunity that lead to severe immunodeficiency and predisposition to recurrent infections

– Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in hemodialysis: advanced CKD where the patient is on renal replacement therapy

– HIV-associated immunosuppression: diagnosis of HIV or AIDS and presence of CD4

– Immunosuppression associated with the use of corticosteroids: use of corticosteroids in doses equivalent to ≥20 mg/day of Prednisone or equivalent, for ≥14 days

– Cancer chemotherapy: cancer patients with current chemotherapy treatment or in the last 6 months

– Transplantation: solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell (HSCT) transplanted individuals using immunosuppressive drugs

– Chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases and inflammatory bowel disease: people with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases, such as Rheumatic diseases and autoimmune inflammatory diseases (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Systemic Sclerosis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica, Vasculitis, etc.). (Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis)

– Use of immune-response modifying drugs: chronic use of at least 1 of the following medications: METHOTREXATE, LEFLUNOMIDE, MYCOPHENOLATE MOFETILA, AZATIOPRIN, CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE, CYCLOSPORINE, TACROLIMUS, 6-MERCAPTOPPURIN, BIOLOGICAL, Humatarinceptin, E. Adalimumab, Tocilizumab, Canakinumab, Golimumab, Certolizumab, Abatacept, Secukinumab, Ustekinumab), JAK INHIBITORS (Tofacitinib, Baracitinib, Upadacitibe).