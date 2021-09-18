Pel’s health worsens and returns to the ICU in a hospital in So Paulo

Former player Edson Arantes do Nascimento, the by, his health condition worsened and he had to return to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Albert Einstein Hospital, in So Paulo. Information from the program Balano Geral, on TV Record.

At 80 years old – turning 81 on October 23 -, the King of Football has been hospitalized since August 31, when he had to undergo surgery to remove a tumor in the colon. The procedure was performed on September 4th.

Pel was discharged from the ICU last Tuesday, the 14th, and continued his recovery in his room. On the occasion, he used social media to thank the fans’ expressions of affection and support.

“My friends, this is a message for each of you. Don’t think, for a single minute, that I haven’t read the thousands of loving messages I’ve received here”

“Thank you so much to each one of you for taking a minute of your day to send me good energies. Love, love and love! I’m out of the ICU and I’m in my room. I keep getting happier every day, with a lot of willingness to play 90 minutes, plus extra time. We’ll be together soon!”.

However, according to TV Record, the clinical picture of the King again inspires greater care. Officially, the Albert Einstein hospital did not comment.

Peel is the highest scorer in the history of football, with 1,281 goals, counting official matches and friendlies. A great idol of Santos Futebol Clube, he won three World Cups for the Brazilian team: 1958, 1962 and 1970.