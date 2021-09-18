Pel’s health worsens and returns to the ICU in a hospital in So Paulo

Former player Edson Arantes do Nascimento, the by, his health condition worsened and he had to return to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Albert Einstein Hospital, in So Paulo. Information from the program Balano Geral, on TV Record.
Pel was discharged from the ICU last Tuesday, the 14th, and continued his recovery in his room. On the occasion, he used social media to thank the fans’ expressions of affection and support.
“My friends, this is a message for each of you. Don’t think, for a single minute, that I haven’t read the thousands of loving messages I’ve received here”
However, according to TV Record, the clinical picture of the King again inspires greater care. Officially, the Albert Einstein hospital did not comment.
Peel is the highest scorer in the history of football, with 1,281 goals, counting official matches and friendlies. A great idol of Santos Futebol Clube, he won three World Cups for the Brazilian team: 1958, 1962 and 1970.