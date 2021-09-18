Pel’s health worsens and returns to the ICU in a hospital in So Paulo

Former player Edson Arantes do Nascimento, the by, his health condition worsened and he had to return to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Albert Einstein Hospital, in So Paulo. Information from the program Balano Geral, on TV Record.

At 80 years old – turning 81 on October 23 -, the King of Football has been hospitalized since August 31, when he had to undergo surgery to remove a tumor in the colon. The procedure was performed on September 4th.

Pel was discharged from the ICU last Tuesday, the 14th, and continued his recovery in his room. On the occasion, he used social media to thank the fans’ expressions of affection and support.

“My friends, this is a message for each of you. Don’t think, for a single minute, that I haven’t read the thousands of loving messages I’ve received here”