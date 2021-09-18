PlayStation Unveils Most Downloaded Games on PS Store in August

After announcing several games for the PS5 last week during PlayStation Showcase, Sony has now released the most downloaded games on the PlayStation Store this August.

In a publication released today, the company has listed the titles with the most downloads from the PlayStation store for PS5, PS4, PSVR as well as the most downloaded free games.

On PS5, the saga of Jin Sakai in the director’s version of Ghost of Tsushima tops the list, followed by Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Mortal Kombat 11, respectively in the second and third positions.

On the PS4, the listing is headed by Far Cry 5, followed by God of War in second place and eFootball PES 2021 Season Update in third place.

Beat Saber leads the PlayStation VR, while splitgate takes the top spot among free games with the most downloads on the PS Store.

Check out the complete lists of most downloaded games from the PlayStation online store for the month of August 2021 below:

Most Downloaded PS5 Games

  1. Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut
  2. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  3. Mortal Kombat 11
  4. Hades
  5. FIFA 21
  6. eternal doom
  7. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  8. Metro Exodus
  9. F1 2021
  10. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  11. Watch Dogs: Legion
  12. Tribes of Midgard
  13. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  14. The Plague Tale: Innocence
  15. Marvel’s Avengers
  16. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
  17. Fenyx Rising Immortals
  18. demon’s souls
  19. The Elder Scrolls Online
  20. It Takes Two

Most Downloaded PS4 Games

  1. Far Cry 5
  2. God of War
  3. eFootball PES 2021 Season Update
  4. Mortal Kombat X
  5. Grand Theft Auto V
  6. Minecraft
  7. Red Dead Redemption 2
  8. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
  9. Mortal Kombat XL
  10. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
  11. Need for Speed ​​Heat
  12. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
  13. Mortal Kombat 11
  14. Friday the 13th: The Game
  15. FIFA 21
  16. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  17. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  18. Need for Speed ​​Payback
  19. Injustice 2
  20. little nightmares

Most Downloaded PSVR Games

  1. Beat Saber
  2. Batman: Arkham VR
  3. Job Simulator
  4. Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  5. PlayStation VR Worlds
  6. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
  7. Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
  8. Creed Rise to Glory
  9. Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
  10. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Most Downloaded Free Games on PSN

  1. splitgate
  2. Genshin Impact
  3. Call of Duty: Warzone
  4. Fortnite
  5. Rocket League
  6. Apex Legends
  7. Destiny 2
  8. Brawlhalla
  9. Rogue Company
  10. Force
