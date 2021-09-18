PlayStation Unveils Most Downloaded Games on PS Store in August

After announcing several games for the PS5 last week during PlayStation Showcase, Sony has now released the most downloaded games on the PlayStation Store this August.

In a publication released today, the company has listed the titles with the most downloads from the PlayStation store for PS5, PS4, PSVR as well as the most downloaded free games.

On PS5, the saga of Jin Sakai in the director’s version of Ghost of Tsushima tops the list, followed by Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Mortal Kombat 11, respectively in the second and third positions.

On the PS4, the listing is headed by Far Cry 5, followed by God of War in second place and eFootball PES 2021 Season Update in third place.

Beat Saber leads the PlayStation VR, while splitgate takes the top spot among free games with the most downloads on the PS Store.

Check out the complete lists of most downloaded games from the PlayStation online store for the month of August 2021 below:

Most Downloaded PS5 Games

Director’s version of Ghost of Tsushima tops the list on PS5Source: PlayStation/Disclosure

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Mortal Kombat 11 Hades FIFA 21 eternal doom Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Metro Exodus F1 2021 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Watch Dogs: Legion Tribes of Midgard Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War The Plague Tale: Innocence Marvel’s Avengers Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Fenyx Rising Immortals demon’s souls The Elder Scrolls Online It Takes Two

Most Downloaded PS4 Games

Far Cry 5 was the most downloaded game on PS4 this AugustSource: PlayStation/Disclosure

Far Cry 5 God of War eFootball PES 2021 Season Update Mortal Kombat X Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft Red Dead Redemption 2 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition Mortal Kombat XL Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Need for Speed ​​Heat LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Mortal Kombat 11 Friday the 13th: The Game FIFA 21 Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Need for Speed ​​Payback Injustice 2 little nightmares

Most Downloaded PSVR Games

Beat Saber tops the list of games with the most downloads on PSVRSource: PlayStation/Disclosure

Beat Saber Batman: Arkham VR Job Simulator Astro Bot Rescue Mission PlayStation VR Worlds The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Until Dawn: Rush of Blood Creed Rise to Glory Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Most Downloaded Free Games on PSN

splitgate Genshin Impact Call of Duty: Warzone Fortnite Rocket League Apex Legends Destiny 2 Brawlhalla Rogue Company Force