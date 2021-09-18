Police find possible escape route in apartment

The Civil Police found a possible escape route in the apartment of Luiz Carlos Araújo, actor from “Carinha de Anjo” found dead last Saturday (11). The delegate responsible for the case, Roberto Monteiro, also informed the UOL that an artist’s boyfriend has been identified and is going to testify.

Luiz Araújo lived in an apartment with a low balcony, which is close to a wall. The investigation considers the possibility that a person may have left the site via this route. In this case, there is no need to go through the condominium entrance.

The delegate confirmed that the boyfriend’s identification was possible after witnesses were heard. Luiz Araújo used to receive him as a visitor to his apartment.

According to reports heard by the police, their relationship is recent. After identification, the delegate’s team informed that the boyfriend will be heard by investigators soon.

IML report

Roberto Monteiro confirmed that the body of Luiz Carlos Araújo was found with a bag over his head. The team points out that no line of investigation has been ruled out so far.

According to the person responsible for the investigation, the report of the IML (Institute of Legal Medicine), which will analyze the conditions of the body, will be decisive for the conclusion of the case.

The body was found in decomposition, which made it difficult for the experts to make quick identifications. The IML has a period of 30 days to deliver the report.

Luiz Carlos Araújo: see pictures of the actor on stage

found dead by friends

Friend of Luiz Carlos Araújo, also actress Marilice Cosenza reported to UOL that on Friday (10), when he called his friend, the call went to voicemail. Worried, she asked friends to go to his apartment to check what had happened.

Nobody answered the door. the doorman went, rang [a campainha] and felt a very strong smell coming from the apartment. They called the police and a locksmith. They opened the apartment and found Luiz in bed, already deceased. Looks like he was there for three, four days.

Marilice Cosenza to UOL

Tributes to the actor

Luiz Carlos Araújo’s wake took place last Monday (13) with a sealed coffin. The ceremony was restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic and was attended only by friends and family.

The seventh-day mass will be held today in the Santa Teresa de Jesus parish, in Itaim Bibi, west of the city of São Paulo.

Luiz was known in the art world for starring in musicals such as “Lisbela eo Prisioneiro”, “O Primo Basilio” and “Girl Girl”. On TV, his leading role was in the soap opera “Carinha de Anjo”, shown on SBT in 2016, with the character Valter.