Police find secret passage in actor Luiz Carlos Araújo’s apartment

So far, the police station has not reached any conclusions. No hypothesis has been ruled out so far, including that he may be a practitioner of asphyxiophilia, a sexual practice in which its followers put bags and simulate asphyxia to reach the peak of sexual pleasure.
Ficante would have been the last to enter the apartment
According to information from the doorman of the building where Luiz Carlos lived, the last time the actor was seen was on Monday, 6. On the same date, he was visited by Luís, a friend from the academy and supposedly his stay.
Luis’ visits to Luiz Claudio’s apartment were daily, according to the doorman. The investigation managed to find him, but he’s in the Northeast. According to preliminary information, the stay would have traveled on 7 September.
The police have not yet disclosed the reason for the trip, nor if Luís has already given testimony about what happened. The investigation still awaits the expertise of items such as the bag that covered the actor’s head, digital equipment, the victim’s cell phones and the IML (Legal Medical Institute) report on the cause of death.
Luiz Araújo’s ex-boyfriend made surprising revelations to the police
The police also spoke with Fábio, the actor’s ex-boyfriend. They had a relationship for six years, after meeting at a famous LGBT+ club in São Paulo. The relationship came to an end about a year and a half ago. According to the ex, the reason for the termination would have been because Luiz Carlos had a promiscuous behavior and also because he used drugs.