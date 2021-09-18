Pope Francis says that pedophilia is a ‘cruel act’ and the Church must ask for forgiveness

VATICAN, SEP 18 (ANSA) – Pope Francis said this Saturday (18) that pedophilia is a “very serious disorder” and the Church must “humbly ask for the forgiveness of the victims” to return to being considered a place of welcome and safety.

The statement was given in a video sent to the International Conference on the Protection of Minors and Vulnerable Adults for the Churches of Central and Eastern Europe, which will be held in Poland between 19 and 22 September.

According to the Pontiff, pedophilia is a cruel act and “it is necessary to ensure that the well-being of victims is not put aside in favor of misunderstood concern for the reputation of the Church as an institution.”

“On the contrary, only by facing the truth of these cruel behaviors and humbly asking for the forgiveness of victims and survivors, the Church will be able to find the way to be considered again with confidence a place of welcome and security for those in need”, emphasized Francisco.

In the message, Jorge Bergoglio stressed that the act of “recognizing mistakes and failures can make us feel vulnerable and fragile, it is true, but it can also be a time of splendid grace, a time of emptying, which opens up new horizons of love and mutual service”.

“If we recognize our mistakes, we will have nothing to fear, because the Lord himself will have led us to that point,” he added.

The leader of the Catholic Church also called for courage for everyone to listen to the victims’ appeal and commit themselves, with each other and with society, “in these important discussions, as they really affect the future of the Church in Central and Eastern Europe” and “also the heart of the Christian”.

The Pope pointed out that, “not being the first to take responsibility for taking these steps”, “it is unlikely that they will be the last”, and confirmed that “they are not alone in these difficult times”.

In a homily to the diocese of Rome, Francis also explained that Christianity must “humanize” and must “reconcile differences and distances, transforming them into familiarity, closeness”. “In the name of God one cannot discriminate”, he affirmed.

For him, in the Church there are “those who persist in occupying God’s place, intending to mold the Church in their own cultural and historical convictions, forcing it to armed borders, to culpable customs, to spirituality that blaspheme the gratuity of the involving action of God”.

“The Church is a witness, in word and in deed, of God’s unconditional love, of his wide hospitality, truly expresses her own catholicity. There are many resistances to overcoming the image of a Church that is rigidly distinct between leaders and subordinates, between those who teach and those who must learn, forgetting that God likes to invert positions”, he added.

Finally, Francisco recommended that “if the parish is the home of everyone in the neighborhood, not an exclusive club” it is necessary to leave “doors and windows open”. “Don’t just limit yourself to whoever goes or thinks like you, who will be, 3, 4, 5%, no more. Let everyone in.” (ANSA)

