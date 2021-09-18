Portal lists when each Fluminense athlete’s contracts expire

One day after a long interview with the president Mário Bittencourt about the situation of Fluminense, the club’s evaluation and future expectations, the GE portal made a survey of the duration of the contracts of the athletes linked to the club. See how each player’s situation is and when their contract with Tricolor das Laranjeiras ends:

2021

There are six players whose contracts expire at the end of this year. Of these, two are borrowed: Bobadilla, with a purchase option, from Guaraní-PAR, and Hudson, from São Paulo, which is recovering from a serious knee injury. The others belong to the Tricolor. In the case of Wellington, there is an automatic renewal clause – already fulfilled, for another season. The others will have their cases analyzed at the end of the year.

João Lopes, 25 years old (goalkeeper)

Egidio, 35 years old (left-back)

Hudson, 33 years old (steering wheel)

Wellington, 30 years old (steering wheel)

Abel Hernández, 31 years old (striker)

Bobadilla, 34 years old (striker)

Two other players ended their contracts at the end of 2021: Caio Paulista and Nenê. The striker was on loan from Tombense, but was acquired permanently at the beginning of the month. The midfielder, who wanted a longer contract, did not want to wait for the talks at the end of the season and agreed to an amicable termination to go to Vasco.

2022

The number of players whose contracts expire in 2022 is large. The list is headed by none other than idol Fred, whose ties are scheduled to end on the club’s 120th anniversary, on July 21st. Of this group, Lucca is closest to the end of the contract: April. The others signed by the end of the year. The only one on loan is Nonato, with a purchase option, from Internacional.

April 2022

Lucca, 31 years old (striker)

July 2022

Fred, 34 years old (striker)

November 2022

Luan Freias, 20 years old (defender)

December 2022

Muriel, 34 years old (goalkeeper)

Matheus Ferraz, 36 years old (defender)

Luccas Claro, 29 years old (back)

Samuel Xavier, 25 years old (right back)

Marlon, 22 years old (left back)

Danilo Barcelos, 30 years old (left back)

Yago, 26 years old (steering wheel)

Nonato, 22 years old (steering wheel)

Khazars, 29 years old (half)

2023 onwards

The rest of the cast has longer contracts, at least until 2023 with the club. The most distant from the end, currently, is that of Caio Paulista, who was permanently acquired and signed the maximum term contract possible by law, of five years, until 2026. Another that was on loan and was permanently acquired was Gustavo Apis. From this group, renewed throughout the year: Marcos Felipe, Nino, Gabriel Teixeira, Matheus Martins and Wallace.

April 2023

Manoel, 31 years old (defender)

David Braz, 34 years old (back)

December 2023

Marcos Felipe, 25 years old (goalkeeper)

André, 20 years old (steering wheel)

Goose, 31 years old (half)

December 2024

Nino, 24 years old (back)

Martinelli, 19 years old (steering wheel)

Wallace, 20 years old (half)

John Kennedy, 19 years old (striker)

Matheus Martins, 18 years old (striker)

February 2025

Calegari, 19 years old (right back)

August 2025

Jhon Arias, 23 years old (striking midfielder)

September 2025

Luiz Henrique, 20 years old (striker)

December 2025

Gabriel Teixeira, 20 years old (striking midfielder)

Gustavo Apis, 22 years old (striking midfielder)

September 2026

Caio Paulista, 23 years old (striker)