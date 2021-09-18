Posto will have to sell gasoline at cost price in Florianópolis; understand

Located on Avenida Ivo Silveira, a gas station that abused gasoline prices during the stoppage of truck drivers was punished by Procon; check out

For 24 hours, the “Brassol” gas station, located on Avenida Ivo Silveira, in Florianópolis, will sell gasoline at cost price, as sanctioned by the Santa Catarina Procon.

From 6:00 am on Saturday (18) until 6:00 am on Sunday (19), regular gasoline will cost R$ 5.27 per liter for drivers, and the additive can be purchased for R$ 5.29 o liter. Payments can be made via debit cards or cash.

The agency fined the company after it caused losses in the sale of gasoline to its consumers during the stoppage of truck drivers earlier this month. Many gas stations took advantage of the situation, and raised gasoline prices.

The conduct was considered abusive by the Consumer Defense Code. Tiago Silva, director of Procon/SC, reiterated that: “At times when the population must unite, we cannot let establishments take excessive advantage of consumers. It’s embarrassing, and that’s why we’re watching”.

Even after being notified, the post continued with exacerbated prices. Sindopolis (Sindicato do Comercio Varejista de Combustíveis) had also warned the owner, but without success. Other posts are also being investigated for the same reason, and could face similar punishments.