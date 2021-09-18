Pregnant, Andressa Urach is admitted with a urinary tract infection

by

Pregnant with her second child, Andressa Urach was admitted to a hospital in Porto Alegre. The businesswoman was admitted to the site for routine exams, but was diagnosed with a “strong urinary infection”.

The press office of the businesswoman informed the column Fábia Oliveira, from the portal O Dia, that Urach should be discharged between Friday (9/17) and Saturday (9/18).

Urach is pregnant with Léon, her son with Thiago Lopes. She is already Arthur’s mother.

Earlier this month, the model revealed the baby’s name, and surprised her by saying that she would like to name the child Bolsonaro, in honor of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

