Pregnant, Andressa Urach is admitted with a urinary tract infection

Pregnant with her second child, Andressa Urach was admitted to a hospital in Porto Alegre. The businesswoman was admitted to the site for routine exams, but was diagnosed with a “strong urinary infection”.

The press office of the businesswoman informed the column Fábia Oliveira, from the portal O Dia, that Urach should be discharged between Friday (9/17) and Saturday (9/18).

Andressa urach Andressa UrachStudio Models Andressa Urach Andressa Urach Andressa Urach However, the model stated that she would like to call the baby Bolsonaro Photo: Reproduction Andressa Urach Andressa Urach revealed the name of her second child: Léonreproduction andressa urach and thiago lopes The two are expecting their first child togetherReproduction/Instagram Andressa Urach and husband Thiago Lopes in Punta Cana She is living a new phaseReproduction/Instagram Andressa Urach in Punta Cana (1) Married since December 2020Reproduction/Instagram andressa urach baby bottle Andressa appeared on her husband’s lap drinking a bottle Andressa Urach in Punta Cana (3) … away from Universal 0

More on the subject Leo Days Andressa Urach, is that you? Record releases spit during fights in A Fazenda

celebrities Andressa Urach reveals that she would like to call her son Bolsonaro

popping Andressa Urach says she reluctantly returned to posing in a bikini: “Sinful”

celebrities Andressa Urach defends Bolsonaro again: “I will support him until the end”

celebrities Andressa Urach asks for part of Universal’s billing. justice denies

Urach is pregnant with Léon, her son with Thiago Lopes. She is already Arthur’s mother.

Earlier this month, the model revealed the baby’s name, and surprised her by saying that she would like to name the child Bolsonaro, in honor of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

Want to get inside the world of the famous and get the news straight to your Telegram? Enter the Metropolis channel: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos