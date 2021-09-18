President emphasizes that Flu was not only happy with Unimed

The partnership between Fluminense and Unimed was marked, among other things, by winning two Brazilian titles and a Cup in Brazil. At a press conference last Friday, however, President Mário Bittencourt highlighted that it was not only joy that marked the period of the former sponsor.

– Despite this, maybe people do not consider it, but I do, Fluminense won the Primeira Liga in 2016. I consider it an important title, that was a movement for change in Brazilian football and when I enter our trophy room, the Primeira Call it there, the trophy is there. Fluminense was Brazilian champion in 2012, in 2013 they had a very bad year, they almost dropped to the second division, even with high investment. In 2014, with the investment out, we were sixth in the Brazilian Championship, at that time there was no G-6. In 2015, we made it to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. In 2016 we won the First League. Since then, from 2016 onwards, the club is no longer a protagonist. In the 2016 Brazilian Championship, 17, 18 and 19, the club was always below the 12th position, becoming a second page club in the Brazilian Championship. And I always said that our goal was to return to the first page of the Brazilian Championship – he said.

