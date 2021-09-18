Prince Philip’s Will Will Be Kept Secret For 90 Years

The will of Prince Philip, the late husband of Queen Elizabeth II, will be sealed and will remain private for at least 90 years to preserve the monarch’s dignity. The decision was taken by the Supreme Court of London.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, married to the 95-year-old monarch for over seven decades, died at age 99 in London’s Windsor Castle on 9 April.

Following a 1910 convention, Judge Andrew McFarlane, chairman of the Family Division of the London Supreme Court, said he agreed that Philip’s document should be sealed and that “no copies of the will should be made for registration”

He also spoke in favor of the request “to exclude the value of the estate from the grant of the inventory”.

“The degree of publicity that the publication has would likely be too extensive and totally contrary to the goal of maintaining the Sovereign’s dignity,” McFarlane said in a decision published Thursday.

By convention, upon the death of a high-ranking royal, a request to seal the will is made to the president of the Family Division, with such hearings and judgments kept confidential.

The judge said the will must be opened in private before possible publication. The 90-year secrecy was classified by him as a “proportional and sufficient” period.

The first royal will that was sealed was that of Prince Francis de Teck, who was the younger brother of George V’s wife, Queen Mary.

McFarlane claims to be the keeper of a safe containing more than 30 envelopes with the wills of dead royals.

The most recent additions were made in 2002, after the death of Queen Elizabeth’s mother Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret, he said.

(This text is a translation. To read the original, in English, click here)