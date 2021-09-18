Procon de SP asks monthly limit of R$ 500 for the PIX – Behavior – Estadão E-Investidor – The main news of the financial market

(João Santos, special for the E-Investor) – São Paulo’s Procon asked the Central Bank for the PIX to have a limit of R$500 per month in transactions. The request, registered on Wednesday (15), is due to the large number of complaints that the institution has been receiving about the lack of security in the payment system.

The proposal was presented to BC technicians by the executive director of Procon-SP, Fernando Capez, who also suggested the possibility of reversal and blocking within 30 days of transactions carried out for new bank accounts.

“We recognize the benefits brought by the PIX and understand that technological advances cannot be stopped, but it is necessary that consumer safety is guaranteed”, said Capez.

Implemented in November last year, the instant payment system created by the Central Bank is already the second most used means of payment in cash accounts, but it has also been used to apply scams through whatsapp, lightning kidnappings, problems with QR Code, among others.

In August, BC announced changes to the PIX to try to circumvent situations of crimes involving the system. A limit of R$1,000 was established for transactions between individuals (including MEIs) in the period from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am.

At Procon-SP, from January to August of this year, 2,500 complaints related to the PIX were registered, and only in July and August there were 1,000. The biggest problems were: refunds/refunds; SAC no response/solution; unrecognized purchase/withdrawal; product or service not contracted; and false selling.

Politicians can change the PIX

Federal Deputy Lucas Vergílio (Solidarity/GO) filed, on August 31, an application with the President of the Chamber of Deputies, addressed to Minister Paulo Guedes, questioning what the BC has been doing to prevent fraud in transactions through the PIX.

State deputy Campos Machado (Avante) presented, on September 3, a bill in the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo that aims to temporarily prohibit the use of PIX throughout the state until the Central Bank announces new measures to make it the safest tool.

