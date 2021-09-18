Profile of the future stadium of Galo provokes Cruzeiro for a draw in Serie B

The official profile of Atlético’s future stadium did not forgive rival Cruzeiro’s draw against Operário, last Thursday (16), at Arena do Jacaré. In a clear provocation, Arena MRV posted a photo with a caption that caused euphoria among Athleticians because of the rivalry.

On its official Twitter profile, Arena MRV brings daily information and updated photos of the future stadium work. And this Friday morning (17), the profile posted a photo of a worker at the construction site working with the following caption: ‘Sextou with the worker at the pike. Good morning, Massa’.

As soon as the post was posted, fans interacted with the post.

“How mean. Put more,” wrote one.

“Thanks for making my day better with this post,” posted another fan.

“I thought it was mocking, kkkkkkkkk,” wrote another.

Check out the MRV Arena post:

He had sex with the worker at the pike. 👷🏿‍♂️

Good morning, Mass! pic.twitter.com/Cwc7iOXGYT — Arena MRV (@ArenaMRV) September 17, 2021

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on Twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.