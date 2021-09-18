Protagonist at Atltico, striker Hulk announces that he will be a father for the 4th time

Huk and Camila ngelo show the baby’s ultrasound (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram) “I can only say thank you, God.” It was like that in a post on Instagram, this Saturday morning (18), that the attacker Hulk announced the pregnancy of his wife Camila angelo. The player has posted photos and a video in which he appears hugging her. Together, visibly moved, hold the ultrasound exam which shows the baby

“Today with a heart full of gratitude to GOD, I come to share with you that for the fourth time I am being blessed with another child. My heart overflows with so much happiness and I can only say thank you GOD”, wrote Hulk.

The Atltico player already has three children: Ian, 13, Tiago, 11, and Alice, 9. They are children of Iran ngelo, Camila’s aunt, with Hulk. “We are already looking forward to welcoming you, we love you unconditionally. Come full of health, my baby,” he added on Instagram.

Hulk’s castmates at Atltico spoke up in the post. “Congratulations, brother. You deserve it. God bless you! Blessed family,” posted midfielder Nathan.

Announced as one of the biggest reinforcements for the 2021 season, Hulk has 45 games and 20 goals scored by Rooster.

On this Saturday night, at 7pm, at Estdio Mineiro, Hulk will be on the pitch for Atltico in front of Sport. The game is valid for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. Galo tries, at least, to maintain the advantage of seven points over vice-leader Palmeiras: 42 against 35.