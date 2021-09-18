PS4 and Xbox One Games with up to 85% off

As is the tradition every week at the IGN Brazil, we bring you PlayStation 4 and Xbox One games with discounts that reach 85% and can be even higher if you subscribe to PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold services.

Among the games on sale on PS4, the highlight is Overwatch Legendary Edition, available from R$229.99 for R$57.49. Of the games on sale at the Xbox store, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, from R$ 279 to R$ 111.60. Check out more discounts:

10 PS4 games for sale at PlayStation Store:

Overwatch Legendary Edition: R$57.49

Drabon Ball Xenoverse 2: R$ 142.49

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition: R$ 74.62

Civilization VI: BRL 97.17

The Sims 4: R$ 98.57

BioShock Collection: BRL 124.74

Outlast 2: BRL 89.70

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: R$209.92

Fall Guys: R$ 62.62

Watch Dogs Legion: R$ 187.53

10 Xbox One Games at Microsoft Store:

Saints Row The Third: BRL 30.98

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate: R$111.60

Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition: R$22.49

Darkland 2: BRL 3.95

Control Ultimate Edition: BRL 71.60

Marvel’s Avengers: BRL 99.97

Forza Horizon 4: BRL 124.50

Ghost Recon Breakpoint: R$57.50

Little Nightmares II: R$ 120.53

Mass Effect Legendary Edition: R$ 209.30

