Public is released in Serie B in this weekend’s round – 17/09/2021

After a meeting between the CBF, federations and the Serie B clubs held today (17), the release of the public was defined as of the 25th round of the competition, where this weekend there is a derby between Vasco and Cruzeiro, in São Januário, on Sunday (19). The capacity in the stadiums will be restricted and subject to compliance with the sanitary rules of prevention to covid-19.

The definition took place with the approval of 80% of the municipalities that host the Series B this season. This limit was established in a previous arbitration.

A vote was also made between the clubs to resolve an imbroglio involving Maceió (AL). There was a commitment with the local government to wait for an official decree, but the same will only be done next Tuesday (21). The question was then put on the table, and it was decided by 14 votes to 6 for immediate release instead of waiting for the publication of the document.

Public release, however, will not necessarily guarantee that all games in the round will be supported. That’s because not all the home clubs have filed the necessary documentation to meet the requirements.

One of those who sought to become regularized and is fit is Vasco, who will receive the Cruzeiro this Sunday (19th) in São Januário (RJ). The trend, however, is that only a few tickets are available and the game serves as a kind of “test event”. Regarding the protocols, they should be very similar to those adopted in the Flamengo and Grêmio game last Wednesday, at Maracanã (RJ), for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

Although the release of the general public has been made official today, some Serie B clubs had already managed to obtain permission through Justice, in the cases of Cruzeiro, Goiás and Vila Nova.

In the last edition that had fans, in 2019, the competition had an average audience of 5,089 payers.