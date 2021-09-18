Real Madrid? PSG holder reveals unexpected backstage, says what he heard from Mbappé and makes ‘forecast’

Midfielder Ander Herrera, from Paris Saint-Germain, gave an interview to Spanish radio SER Cadena. He said that forward Kylian Mbappé, wanted by Real Madrid, intends to continue defending the French club.

Paris Saint-Germain's next appointment for the French Championship is this Sunday (19), at 4 pm (GMT), against Lyon

“I had the intuition that [ele] would end up staying. What was always talked about by the club with us was that Mbappé would stay. I asked him two weeks before the transfer window closed and he said: ‘Me here, me here,’” he said.

“Everything published by the press did not match what happened here. What happens this season may affect Mbappé’s stay,” he added.

Linked to PSG until the end of the season, Mbappé was approached by Real Madrid in the last days of August, before the transfer window closed.

According to the sky sports, the Spanish club even offered 220 million euros (R$ 1.36 billion), but the French team refused, even though the athlete could sign a pre-contract with any other team in January.

At 22, the attacker has a market value of 160 million euros (BRL 992.7 million), according to the website Transfermarkt. In the current season, Mbappé played six games, scoring four goals and three assists.