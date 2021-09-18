Record calls emergency meeting to reverse Bruno Peruka’s resignation · TV News

Record is willing to reverse the resignation of Bruno Peruka and called a meeting for next Wednesday (22), at the station’s headquarters, in São Paulo. The idea is to make a counterproposal to the presenter, who discovered his departure from the Manhã General Balance Sheet online.

Peruka accepted the invitation and will travel from Paraná to São Paulo with all costs paid by the station, which is willing to offer some options of opportunities so that he does not leave the group.

One of the offers is to transform the journalist into a special reporter, as they did with André Azeredo, who had been “stolen” from Globo to be the anchor of the late SP no Ar, but only spent five months in the role and ended up relegating the team.

If Peruka accepts, he will continue working from São Paulo and will join Celso Zucatelli in the rotation of on-call staff and substitutes for popular TV news programs on the grid.

Another idea of ​​the Journalism direction is to put him ahead of some prestigious program, such as Balanço Geral or Cidade Alerta, but in one of the squares in Paraná, be it Curitiba or Maringá. If he accepts, he will continue to be scheduled by the matrix to cover days off, vacations and the like.

To his friends, Bruno Peruka does not rule out the possibility of saying goodbye to Record. For him, the careless manner in which he left the Manhã General Balance Sheet sounded like discredit and little case of the station for its work. Sought by the report, Record did not comment until the conclusion of this text.

new presenter

Journalist Eleandro Passaia, who until last week was the presenter of Tribuna da Massa, from Rede Massa, an affiliate of SBT in Paraná and which belongs to the presenter Ratinho, is the new presenter of Balanço Geral Manhã. Geraldo Luís will continue in the attraction, at least for the next few months.

According to the TV news, Passaia will have his first chance in São Paulo, something that made him change his stability in Curitiba (PR) as of the 20th of the month. He will be on the air from 5:00 am to 7:00 am. Geraldo takes over at 7am and goes off the air at 8:30am.

The arrival of Passaia is yet another attempt by Record to improve its ratings between 6:00 and 9:00, when Edir Macedo’s station frequently loses to Primeira Impacto, from SBT. On time, the audience varies between 2.0 and 3.0 points. Until 2016, the track was one of the few in which she could easily beat Globo.