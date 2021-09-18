Remo beats Avaí in the duel between Leões and Cola in Vasco | Sport Brazil | Online Diary

Clube do Remo beat Avaí by a score of 2-1, this Thursday night (16th), for the 24th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Nationals. Azulinos reach 33 points in the classification and remain in 11th place. Avaí drops to sixth and can finish the round in eighth. Leão Azul’s goals were scored by Victor Andrade and Alemão against. Whoever cashed for Leão da Ilha was Edilson.

As usual, Felipe Conceição had embezzlements. Thiago Ennes, Kevem, Igor Fernandes, Anderson Uchôa and Erick Flores are all at NASP (Azulino Health and Performance Center). With that, Wellington Silva appeared on the right, Marlon, even with Romércio and Edu related, was kept in the defense, Marcos Júnior took the place of Uchôa and Victor Andrade returned to attack after serving a suspension.

The first half was very sleepy and the goal only came in the final minutes of the stage, when the Azulinos took advantage of the disorganization in the opposing defense. The second half came back more electric. Penalty tie goal after VAR analysis, expulsions and own goal. In the end, everything worked out for Leão Azul, who added three more points in the standings. Marcos Júnior and Victor Andrade are suspended for the game against Guarani, in the next round.

First time

The game began with Avaí leaving holes for Remo to play and the Azulinos quickly managed to space between the defense and the opposing midfield, always with connections to Victor Andrade and Felipe Gedoz. On the other hand, Leão da Ilha was always looking for Vinícius Leite on the left wing and saw the mark double.

The best chance of the first one had been in a foul, in the 14th minute. At the entrance to the area, Gedoz rolled and Marlon hit a bomb. Glédson palmed out. The teams followed with little production. Both had difficulties in the last third of the field and appealed to crosses. However, the defenses remained sovereign.

The teams were moving towards the end of the first 45 minutes and nothing changed. Remo had opportunities from set pieces, but without success. Avaí couldn’t make a quick offensive transition and saw the Azulina defense quickly recompose itself, which made it difficult for the attackers. When everything looked like it was going to end in a tie, Victor Andrade received a nice pass and hit the goalkeeper’s exit, opening the score. In the next move, Vinícius Leite was tying after crossing and Vinícius was almost betrayed by the pitch.

Victor Andrade: Rowing 1×0 Avaí pic.twitter.com/xOkyjuWMt9 — Goals from the Diary (@DiarioGols) September 17, 2021

Second time

In the second stage, the teams returned with the same difficulties and without intensity, which made the game slow. Remo tried to hold on and try some counterattacks, but without success. Avaí, on the other hand, couldn’t take any danger to Vinícius’ goal. However, the scenario gave confidence to Claudinei Oliveira’s team.

On minute nine, Edilson took a free kick in the midfield, Vinícius rebounded and in the split, Marlon kicked Copete’s head. After being called by the VAR and taking two minutes, the referee José Mendonça da Silva Junior scored a penalty. On the kick, Edilson himself hit, Vinícius defended, but on the rebound, the lateral pushed into the back of the net, leaving everything the same on the scoreboard, at 15 minutes.

Edilson: Rowing 1×1 Avaí pic.twitter.com/elYT7pwCXp — Goals from the Diary (@DiarioGols) September 17, 2021

Five minutes later, Victor Andrade, who had just been substituted, cursed the little flag, according to the fourth referee Olivaldo Jose Alves Moraes, he was sent off directly and will once again embezzle Leão Azul, this time against Guarani. Remo got back to the game and went on the attack, taking advantage of Avaí’s lack of concentration.

At 26, after a short corner, Pingo crossed and Alemão swerved to the back of the goal, scoring against and putting Filho da Glória e do Triunfo in front of the scoreboard, again. The game was truncated again. Avaí threw themselves into the attack, however, with one less, after Edilson was expelled for indiscipline, they felt difficulties and missed many passes. Remo was looking for counter-attacks and came close to scoring the third in the last moments, but no one changed the score.

German (against): Rowing 2×1 Avaí pic.twitter.com/rxS8LffkHs — Goals from the Diary (@DiarioGols) September 17, 2021

Next Commitments

In the 25th round of the Series B of the Brazilian Nationals, the azulinos go to the Princesa Earring Stadium, in Campinas-SP, to face the Guarani. In the first round, in a game played at Baenão, a goalless draw. The match takes place next Tuesday, the 21st, from 4 pm. Avaí, on the other hand, receives Goiás in Ressaca, on the same day, at 7pm.