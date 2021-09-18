Renato’s bet leaves the club, Czech dream and six returns for Sunday’s game

Without giving him much space in the main squad at the moment, Grêmio is lending 22-year-old midfielder Patrick to Brasil de Pelotas. The athlete has recovered from a serious knee injury and will be loaned until the end of Serie B – with the tricolor, this bond is valid until the end of 2023.

Earlier this Friday, the young player made a post in the Instagram story talking about the “honor” of having played for the club:

Patrick was an old bet of Renato Portaluppi when he commanded the tricolor. In 2020, he gave the athlete chances again at the end of the year and always reinforced his talent.

“Patrick has already received numerous opportunities. He has a certain talent now, it depends on him. I give all boys a chance, if they want to walk, win in life, they have to be professionals. It depends on Patrick too, opportunity has been given. We continue to bet on him, but it depends exclusively on him”, said Renato, at a press conference in December, after a 0-0 away game against Goiás.

It was at this time that Patrick had a torn cruciate ligament in his knee and had to undergo surgery. Since then, he hasn’t played for the top team.

czech dream

Keeping a commendable work at Cascavel FC, having knocked Athletico down in the Paraná semi state to face Londrina in the decision, the former Czech midfielder, to the GZH website, reinforced his desire to one day coach Grêmio, the club he played for. two tickets between 2006 and 2009:

“It’s my dream to return to Grêmio, but I want to come because of work and merit. I’m looking for my space. I don’t want to be hired because it’s Czech, because I played for Grêmio. I’ll come back one day, I don’t know if in three, four or five years, but with a background and a history as a coach. I have mine as a player, and many ask me for the title that was missing, but who knows, maybe one day I will return to give that title that was missing as a player, now as a coach”, declared the former captain of the tricolor.

Reinforcements for Sunday

After losing 2-0 to Flamengo on Wednesday, falling from the Copa do Brasil, Grêmio will face the same opponent at Maracanã this Sunday, 20:30, by Brasileirão, reinforced by several players who did not play in the middle of the week.

The list of returns reaches six names: Vanderson, Ruan, Thiago Santos, Alisson, Ferreira and Jean Pyerre. The probable Grêmio lineup has Gabriel Chapecó (Brenno); Vanderson, Ruan, Rodrigues (Kannemann) and Rafinha; Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva, Villasanti, Alisson and Ferreira; Borja.