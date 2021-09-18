Resident causes fire and apartment burns down in Savassi, Belo Horizonte | Minas Gerais

an apartment was totally burned after the resident himself caused a fire in the property, located in Savassi, in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte, this Saturday morning (18th).

According to firefighters, the 48-year-old man showed signs of drunkenness and was smoking before bedtime. When he woke up, the flames were already intense. Nobody got hurt.

All seven rooms in the apartment were hit by fire.

“The apartment was an accumulator, we have a lot of fire there, all the rooms in the house, including the kitchen and bathroom, were burned. The resident was showing signs of drunkenness and informed that he himself set fire to the apartment,” said the lieutenant Sérgio Magalhães, from the Fire Department.

According to neighbors, the apartment owner lives alone. He was taken to the police station to explain what happened.

The four-story building had to be evacuated. Civil Defense was called to check the conditions of the structure. O G1 sought the organ and awaits return.

The fire was controlled and, around 8:30 am, firefighters were working in the aftermath to prevent reignitions.