Rico cries when talking about a fight with Solange Gomes

Comedian Rico Melquiades ended up in tears after a conversation he had with models Liziane Gutierrez and Aline Mineiro, in the bathroom of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), who berated him about his behavior for fighting with the former stage assistant Solange Gomes in the last dawn.
The two advised Rico to talk and apologize to Solange after the crap, and Aline gave his friend a “tug” on the ear. “I disagree on several points with what happened. […] I’m not going to rub my head,” he said.
I fell into a pile. […] I’m bad because people are finding a thing about me out there. […] I’m not entirely sure, but I didn’t go wrong alone either. I’m like that, I prefer not to talk to the person, it’s a person who doesn’t do me any good, who didn’t mince words in order to offend me. Rich Melquiades
“You know what I get upset about? You’re more worried about what they’re finding out there than what happened,” Aline lamented, and Rico replied,
Because I really am not, do you know why? Because you know me, you’ve been with me for five days. I’m not going to hit a woman, I treat a woman well, but from the moment she disrespects me, I’m going to disrespect her too. But what’s going on out there, people must be thinking I’m the biggest monster. Rich Melquiades
“If she apologizes to you, will you apologize to her? You don’t need to be in touch anymore, you need to resolve the situation,” Liziane advised, and Rico considered the possibility.
You can’t let it be bigger than you here, you be funny, talk to everyone, your jokes that everyone laughs, let the focus be on this Rico, because if the focus is on the other… You know what will happen , huh? Liziane Gutierrez
