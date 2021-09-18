Rio City Hall praises Flamengo at Maracanã and confirms Vasco’s release – 09/17/2021

Members of the Rio de Janeiro City Hall held a press conference this morning (17) and made a positive assessment of the match between Flamengo and Grêmio, for the Copa do Brasil, which took place last Wednesday at Maracanã, and served as an event- test for the fans’ return to the stadiums.

In addition, it was informed that São Januário is free to receive the public. Vasco’s decision, however, depends on a meeting that takes place today between the 20 clubs from the B Series of the Brazilian Championship and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). In 2019 — the last year the competition received an audience — the average was 5,089 payers.

“I would like to publicly thank Flamengo’s board for the way they conducted the event. I had had personal guarantees from President Landim that this would be treated as a top priority and with great organization by Flamengo, and that’s what we saw. Total respect and dialogue with the Department of Health, the permanent search to meet all the requirements, which are not simple and make it much more expensive for the club to play the game. The Health Department made the event more expensive and we did not make any gesture from Flamengo to try to circumvent a rule, try to save money, get rid of a problem. On the contrary, a good part of the protocol was proposed by Flamengo itself, with a high level of demand.” said Mayor Eduardo Paes.

“This shows that we can move forward on this and play other games. God willing, we’ll have many Flamengo games in our Maracanã. Of course I’ll be rooting for my Vasco in São Januário, but it’s a joy, as mayor, to see the rubro-negros cheering at Maracanã,” he added.

Municipal Health Secretary Daniel Soranz also praised Rubro-Negro and pointed out that last Wednesday’s duel brings scientific data to the City Hall in relation to sporting events.

“The test-event, for us, is super important. People need leisure time. Many of them paid extra money and took the test to participate in this event. Flamengo’s organization was impressive. area of ​​perception to have the scientific information in relation to this”, he indicated.

Soranz also pointed out that the fans who were at Maracanã to follow Flamengo x Grêmio will be monitored and confirmed that Vasco also received the approval to have the fans in the matches at home.

“In Europe, for example, they held games and other sporting events without using a mask, distancing themselves… We were still insecure in this first test, so we put in several layers of protection. The first is the vaccination passport, the second is the testing , and the third layer, which is the mask and detachment, which we knew would be a little fragile in a sporting event. Everyone who attended will be monitored for 14 days, through the CPF. We will have other test events in the city, We will have Vasco, which authorized the use of São Januário on Sunday. This authorization for other test-events will begin to happen,” he indicated.

It is worth remembering that, in the case of the Brazilian Series B, there will be a meeting today (17) to debate the return of the public. It was agreed that 13 of the 16 municipalities that host the competition need to give the “ok” for the idea to be implemented.

In Serie A, the technical council is scheduled for the 28th. The City Hall of Rio de Janeiro had released three matches for Flamengo at Maracanã — against Grêmio for the Copa do Brasil and Brasileiro, and against Barcelona de Guayaquil, for the Libertadores . A decision by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) overturned the injunction in favor of Rubro-Negro and the duel this Sunday, against Tricolor, will not have fans.