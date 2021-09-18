Rio Health Officials Denounce People Stolen Vaccination Card Without Getting Immunized | Rio de Janeiro

Health professionals report that people are going to health centers to try to steal proof of vaccination without getting vaccinated. In one case, a man who claimed to be a military man threatened a nursing technician to administer the vaccine without the immunizing fluid.

When a person is going to be vaccinated, before the vaccine is applied, proof of vaccination is given so that the person can check if the data is correct, this is when most cases happen.

“We give the voucher in the person’s hand so that they can check the data and, when they have it, these guys tried to evade the unit with paper in hand (…) In groups of health professionals, we are receiving daily reports of these attempts”, completed a health professional.

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) reported that, since the beginning of September, four people managed to escape from the posts without getting the vaccine. Rio’s Health Secretary, Daniel Soranz, said the situation is regrettable.

“It’s unfortunate to see situations like this. The first thing a person does when they arrive at a vaccination center is to inform the CPF. By CPF, we will also apply the fines that escaped with the vaccine card. And also, using the CPF, we are going to register the occurrence. This attitude is very sad and we don’t expect to see more scenes like this”

A man said he was in the military to not get the vaccine

One of the most aggressive cases was that of a man who identified himself as a military man and cursed and threatened the professionals at the health post after he couldn’t get the receipt without getting vaccinated.

“During this moment of vaccine preparation, he said that he did not want to take the vaccine, that it was only so that he could send the syringe because there were people watching and he did not want to harm me. I said that this is not correct, that we do not do it. Health professionals are not there to be able to simulate the vaccination”, said the employee.

“That’s when he saw that he wasn’t going to be able to use his arguments to convince me not to vaccinate him and he started to get angry. He said he was in the military and that I was just sticking a needle in him and that I didn’t need to send that liquid to him. I told him that he had the right not to take the vaccine, but he wouldn’t be able to do this at the health unit in Rio de Janeiro”, he added.

official document fraud is a crime

Cases like these grew this week after the city government began to demand that cariocas and tourists present proof of vaccination to enter places of collective use, such as gyms, theaters, cinemas and tourist attractions. The measure went into effect on Wednesday (15), and most people feel safer with it.

In addition to being contrary to a public health measure at a time of pandemic, whoever runs away with a vaccination card without getting vaccinated is committing official document fraud, a crime provided for in article 297 of the Penal Code with a penalty of up to two and a half years.

In Rio, the City Council approved and the mayor sanctioned another law that provides for a fine of R$1,000 for anyone trying to do this. The offender who does not pay the fine will have his name inscribed in the municipality’s active debt. Public agents who participate in the fraud will receive an administrative fine of R$1,500.