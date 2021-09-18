Rio registers only one case of the Mu variant; broadcast is not local | Rio de Janeiro



The Municipal Health Secretary, Daniel Soranz, during the epidemiological bulletin on covid-19 at the Rio Operations Center – Fabio Costa/Agência O Dia

Posted 17/09/2021 10:16 | Updated 09/17/2021 12:04 PM

Rio – The municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz, confirmed that the city of Rio has only one case of the Mu variant, identified in June. Mu is still classified by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a variant of ‘interest’ rather than ‘concern’.

According to Soranz, the Delta variant is the one who absolutely dominates the cases of variants identified in the city. It corresponds to more than 95% of cases. “We identified it some time ago, it was a patient who traveled to Mexico, it is not a case of local transmission, but it existed, it was diagnosed. We also know that the Delta variant dominates the map of variants,” he said.

Soranz’s speech yielded jokes from Mayor Eduardo Paes. “Mu is cattle, it won’t survive here,” he joked, referring to the nickname given by the opposition to unrestricted supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro.

The first strain of the new variant in Brazil had been detected in Cuiabá, during the Copa América. “The Mu variant has a constellation of mutations that indicate potential immunological escape properties. Preliminary data presented to the Virus Evolution Working Group show a reduction in the neutralizing capacity of convalescent and vaccinated sera similar to that observed for the Beta variant, but this needs to be confirmed by further studies,” the report said at the time of identification of the first case.