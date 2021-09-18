risk of myocarditis is worse than covid.

O UOL Debate today brought together experts to discuss the vaccination of children under 18 against the new coronavirus. The conversation took place amid the controversial decision of the Ministry of Health to recommend the suspension of immunization of adolescents who do not have comorbidity.

Since then, doctors and entities of the category have rejected the guidance of the folder, arguing that the vaccination of young people is safe, claiming that the risks of lack of immunization are greater than possible adverse effects, such as myocarditis and pericarditis.

“Everyone knows that children and adolescents are less likely to have serious covid side effects. This is a recognized fact around the world. However, that is not why we will not vaccinate our adolescents, even because adolescents have a natural tendency of crowding a lot. They get covid, they can transmit covid to populations at higher risk, their parents, grandparents, uncles,” said pediatrician Ana Escobar, who is a professor at the Faculty of Medicine at USP (University of São Paulo).

The doctor cites a study published by the scientific journal JAMA Cardiology, which showed that of every 100,000 young people vaccinated against covid, only 2.7 have myocarditis or pericarditis due to immunization. Among teenagers infected by the new coronavirus, the survey reveals that the incidence of these diseases is 11 per 100,000, that is, four times higher.

The probability of having myocarditis or Vaccine pericarditis is much lower than the probability of having covid, proven in scientific studies. Therefore, it is not justified to suspend the vaccine

Ana Escobar

Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle and can be the result of a series of viral infections. Pericarditis, on the other hand, is an inflammation of the pericardium, a membrane that surrounds and protects the heart, and, in most cases, it is caused by a virus, such as the flu, for example.

light cases

To defend the vaccination of children under 18 against the new coronavirus, infectologist Rosana Richtmann, from Instituto Emílio Ribas, says that scientific studies show that young people who have myocarditis develop the mild picture of the disease.

“Even the cases of pericarditis and myocarditis that happened and are described around the world, especially in boys, had a benign evolution, they were treated with anti-inflammatory drugs. Everyone is watching, because several countries are vaccinating and have already vaccinated a large amount of teenagers. They already have this experience to reassure us,” said the doctor.

Agreeing with the two specialists, the sanitarist and former president of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) Gonzalo Vecina says that the probability of a young person dying from myocarditis or pericarditis is “much lower” than dying from complications of covid.

We vaccinated 13.5 million young people, could we have a case of myocarditis or pericarditis that could lead to death? We can, we know that, but the probability of that happening is much less than the probability of dying from the disease.

Gonzalo Vecina

Vaccination from 6 months

Doctors heard in the UOL Debate they went beyond the current youth vaccination scheme in the country, which so far only provides for immunization in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years. For them, this age group should be reduced soon.

“Children are responding very well to vaccines, that’s why in some places vaccines for younger children have already started, safely and effectively. This group responds very well. I have no doubt that by the end of the year, we should already have other vaccines are also released for children, quite possibly for children over 6 months, as is the case with the flu vaccine,” stated Ana Escobar.

Currently, Anvisa has only released Pfizer to immunize young people from 12 to 17 years old in the country. Last month, for lack of more information, the agency denied the Butantan Institute’s request for the application of CoronaVac in children and adolescents aged 3 to 17 years.

The children’s vaccine will be CoronaVac. It was even time for Anvisa to revisit its ‘no’ to the phase 1 and 2 studies that the Chinese presented, given the experience that Chileans are having and that the Chinese themselves are having administering this vaccine in their population

Gonzalo Vecina

When defending the application of CoronaVac in children and adolescents, pediatrician Ana Escobar also cites Chile and China as examples of vaccination for this age group.

“CoronaVac is a methodology that is already known and we know that children respond well. In fact, CoronaVac is a vaccine that in this age group should be very safe. It will give everyone peace of mind,” stated the pediatrician.