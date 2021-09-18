Rita Cadillac reveals an unusual and macabre request she received on Onlyfans · TV News

Rita Cadillac discovered a new line of business: showing the body in images that she publishes on the Onlyfans platform, used by many sexual content producers. But the former chacrete said that a follower crossed the line. She was asked to take a picture as if she were dead.

“[O pedido mais estranho que recebi foi] Take a photo lying inside a coffin. A pervert, crazy. I’m terrified of coffins,” said Rita in an interview with The Noite, from SBT.

The blonde said, however, that most people who follow her on Onlyfans ask for natural photos. “Like ‘woke up, do it.’ Then I do it,” she said.

Rita’s idea to join the platform, in which followers become subscribers to exclusive content and pay in dollars, came from Aritana Maroni, ex-A Fazenda and daughter of Oscar Maroni.

“I’m paying my bills [com o que ganha no site]. Was [ideia] from Aritana Maroni, daughter of Oscar… With this pandemic thing, no shows, she suggested. She showed me because she did too. I said ‘oh, is that all?!’. I’ve done all the magazines [sensuais] from Brazil,” she explained.

In honor of the guest, Danilo Gentili dressed as Chacrinha (1917-1988) in the program. Rita commented on the time she worked with the presenter. “I was always the naughty one. My dummy was 42 and I said I was 38. Then I pulled, pulled [para ajustar a roupa de chacrete]”he revealed.

After the end of the presenter’s programs, Rita still had success with the shows she did in chains, making a lot of moves for the inmates. “There was a game of taking my panties off with my mouth, but I had another panty underneath. The guy had no teeth, so he took it off with his tongue and people thought he was going too far and called him. So I went and I explained that I had nothing [de errado] really,” she said about a show she played at the former Carandiru prison, in São Paulo.

Rita Cadilac’s interview for The Noite will air this Friday (17), on SBT.