Rival: Nautico loses Camutanga, punished by the STJD, for a match against Botafogo

Defender Camutanga runs the risk of embezzling the Nautical in the match this Saturday (18), against the Botafogo, at Nilton Santos, by Series B of the 2021 Brazilian Championship. In a judgment held on Friday (17) at the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), the athlete was punished with two games of suspension on account of the red card received in Timbu’s duel against Sampaio Corrêa, in the 17th round of the competition, on the day August 11th. As he has already played one game, he would be out of another one, precisely in front of the Cariocas. The Pernambuco players, however, try to have a suspense effect to count on the player.

According to Nautico’s deputy legal counsel, the decision can be made until moments before the game. Camutanga was framed in article 254 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice (CBJD), paragraph one, item II, which refers to “reckless or reckless action in the dispute of the move, even without the intention of causing damage to the opponent”. If he is banned from the game, Yago and Carlão are coach Marcelo Chamusca’s options to form the defense with Rafael Ribeiro.

Remember that Nautical will not have the steering wheel Rhaldney, suspended by the third yellow. Trindade is the most likely to replace him, forming the area head next to Djavan. Luiz Henrique and Jean Carlos should complete the middle.