“River brought champagne to celebrate”, reveals Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras | Soccer

reproduction Abel Ferreira revealed about semifinal against River

Abel Ferreira, champion coach with the palm trees

of Copa Libertadores 2020, gave a strong revelation about the backstage of the title of Verdão, specifically in the semifinal against the River Plate.

In a documentary being produced by Conmebol TV about winning the title of the Libertadores do Palmeiras, the Portuguese coach gave details of the confrontation against the Argentine team, which fought until the end to guarantee qualification in Brazil, but ended up being eliminated.

“I think anything is possible in football. The game against River should have ended 5-0 for us. 5-0. We didn’t checkmate. We gave our opponent a little hope. bottles of champagne to celebrate the move to the final. I saw River carrying the champagne bottles to celebrate qualifying,” said Abel.

“Is it a way of saying or do you speak from what you saw?” the presenter asked him. “No, no. I saw it. It’s not a way of speaking. I saw it. River Plate brought bottles of champagne because they believed they would reach the final. I saw it with my eyes,” added the Portuguese coach.

After suffering a rout for Palmeiras by 3-0 in Argentina, the ‘Millionaires’ came to Brazil and were close to a ‘miracle’ by opening 2-0 and seeing the VAR annul the offside goal by Colombian striker Borré.