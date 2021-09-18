Ronaldo returns to defending the World Cup every two years: “They are thinking about the athletes’ well-being” | international football

A member of the FIFA study group that is analyzing a possible change in the interval between the World Cups, from four to two years, the former Brazilian national team striker Ronaldo defended the idea in a publication this Friday.

1 of 1 Ronaldo defended the World Cup every two years on Instagram — Photo: Reproduction Ronaldo defended on Instagram the holding of the World Cup every two years — Photo: Reproduction

– The new FIFA calendar would bring: less travel, less friendlies and more important matches for the teams. Finally, they are thinking about the athletes’ well-being and protecting their health by reducing the number of games instead of increasing. Players will spend fewer days a year away from their clubs and leagues – wrote the Phenomenon in Instagram stories, with versions in English and Portuguese.

Two-time world champion with Brazil (United States-1994 and Japan/South Korea-2002) and second best scorer in the World Cup (15 goals), Ronaldo had already publicly expressed his support for the project last week. This Friday, he made a comparison between Cups and elite competitions in other sports to defend the reduction of the interval.

– The World Cup will never cease to be the greatest football spectacle in the world. There are the best in the world, in the highest quality. The longer we can live this moment, the better! Tennis Grand Slams, Superbowl or Champions League are the great example that the prestige of tournaments is not linked to their frequency – he argued.