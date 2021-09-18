Sales of the new Hyundai Crete 2022 start this Saturday

Sales of the Hyundai Creta 2022 will start this Saturday (Photo: Disclosure/Hyundai)

One of the great releases in the category, the new Hyundai Crete surprises with its bold design. Not to mention the embedded technologies and the presence of the 1.0 turbo engine in three of its versions. Sales start this Saturday (18/09). And the assembler will get the momentum of the Customer Week to offer special benefits to customers.

The second generation of the car arrives in Brazil with the mission of continuing the legacy left by the first, launched in 2016. Today, the car is the second best seller in the Hyundai. According to Fenabrave numbers, they were sold 42,582 units since the beginning of the year. This also places it among the best-selling compact SUVs.

New Hyundai Crete 2022, sales start this Saturday (9/18)

Sales will begin this Saturday (18/09). Altogether, there are four different configuration options. Suggested prices are:

Comfort 1.0 TGDI Flex: R$ 107,490

Limited 1.0 TGDI Flex: BRL 120,490

Platinum 1.0 TGDI Flex: BRL 135,490

Ultimate 1.0 TGDI Flex: BRL 146,990

During the pre-sales phase, which started on August 25th, customers did not just guarantee their unit. The 500 owners of new Hyundai Crete gained some benefits, such as one year of monthly fee included for the vehicular connectivity service bluelink. This is the brand’s connectivity service. not to mention a year of monthly fee for Sem Parar plans and among others.

This was a release generated a lot of anticipation. Even more because of the vehicle’s design. Now Crete is more like the new brand identity. Your front grille has a hexagonal shape. That is, different from the model made in China and Russia.

In the rest of the body, the sunroof and the alloy wheels – 16, 17 or 18 inches. All settings bring LED daytime running lights (in boomerang shape).

Another point that deserves to be highlighted because of its look. already the LED headlights and flashlights is available in version Ultimate. The optical assembly is also formed by the taillight with an LED signature.

New Hyundai Crete: Technology and Security

This is a car full of interesting attributes. With technology in mind, for example, Hyundai has added several items that can be useful for occupants of the new Crete. In the center of the panel is the 10.25 inch BlueNav multimedia system. You can pair your smartphone through the Android Auto or Apple CarPlay, Not to mention the digital air conditioning.

Another interesting technology can help when parking. The multimedia screen shows the images of the “360º Smart Camera”, with eight viewing modes. Not to mention the system bluelink. With it, you can do some tasks using your cell phone, such as adjusting the air conditioning and accessing the 360º camera system.

Not to mention vehicle tracking and recovery services. Those who buy the vehicle until December 31st will have free access for nine months. After that, a monthly fee of BRL 29.90 (basic package) or BRL 49.90 (use of GPS navigation).

Now, thinking about everyone’s safety, the new Hyundai Creta comes with a safety package Hyundai SmartSense. It makes the car come standard with:

Blind Spot Monitoring

Autonomous Braking System

Stay on track assistant

Strip Centering Wizard

fatigue detector

Adaptive High Beacon

Adaptive Speed ​​Control

Other interesting items are found. We are talking about six airbags, cruise control with speed limiter, ABS brakes with EBD and among others.

Mechanical set

The news does not stop there. The new Hyundai Creta now has a new engine option. The versions Comfort, Limited and Platinum comes equipped with the engine 1.0 Turbo GDI (already used on HB20). It can generate a maximum power of 120 hp and torque of 17.5 kgfm.

The model Ultimate comes equipped with the engine Smartstream 2.0 Flex. Its maximum power is 167 hp and torque of 20.6 kgfm. The transmission will always be the six-speed automatic. The car also has the presence of the Stop & Go system.

Hyundai Customer Week

With a focus on new and current HB20 and Crete owners, Hyundai has special offers prepared by the team from relationship program of the brand (the Hyundai Always). Call of “Hyundai 2021 Customer Week”, the promotion will run until Saturday for customers registered in the program (and new ones) more three free months of Bluelink, the brand’s connectivity service.

It is valid for vehicles equipped with the system purchased up to December 31th this year. During the week, people registered in the program will receive discounts on services. To register, you must enter this link.