Salomão votes for the exhaustive nature of the ANS’s list of procedures

The 2nd section of the STJ began on Thursday, 16, the judgment of two appeals to define whether the list of mandatory coverage procedures for health plans, established by the ANS – National Agency for Supplementary Health, is exemplary or exhaustive – or that is, whether plan operators may or may not be required to cover procedures not included in the regulatory agency’s list. There is disagreement on the subject between the two groups that make up the Private Law section.

The trial was suspended after a request for a review by Minister Nancy Andrighi. Before, the appeals rapporteur, minister Luis Felipe Salomão, voted for the exhaustiveness of the list edited by ANS, arguing that the preparation of the list is intended to protect the beneficiaries of plans, ensuring the effectiveness of new technologies adopted in the health area, the relevance of medical procedures and the assessment of financial impacts for the sector.

However, the rapporteur highlighted exceptional hypotheses in which it would be possible to oblige an operator to cover procedures not expressly provided for by the ANS, such as therapies that have the express recommendation of the Federal Council of Medicine and have proven efficiency for specific treatments. The minister also considered possible the adoption of exceptions in cases of drugs related to cancer treatment and off-label prescription – when the drug is used for a treatment not provided for in the package insert.

Salomão voted for the exhaustiveness of the list edited by ANS.(Image: Gustavo Lima/STJ)

State concern to ensure scientific support

Salomão highlighted that Law 9,961/00, which created the ANS, established the agency’s competence to prepare the list of mandatory coverage procedures. His Excellency also pointed out that the law on health plans (9.656/98), in its article 10, paragraph 4 – whose most recent wording was given by MP 1.067/21 -, provides that the breadth of coverage in the scope of supplementary health, including transplants and highly complex procedures, will be established in a standard published by the ANS.

In the doctrinal field, the minister presented positions in the sense that the list, in addition to pricing the basic coverage values ​​by health plans, shows the State’s concern in not subjecting patients to procedures that do not have scientific support, preventing them from beneficiaries become hostages in the chain of health products and services.

List expansion after public consultation

In his vote, Salomão highlighted that normative resolution 470/21, which will come into effect next October, sets the rite for updating the list of procedures and events in health. To update the current list (ANS resolution 465/21) – said the rapporteur – a wide public consultation was carried out, which resulted in the incorporation of 69 new procedures.

“Therefore, submission to the ANS’s role, in all evidence, does not privilege any of the parties to the contractual relationship, as it is a solution designed and established by the legislator to harmonize the contractual relationship.”

Also according to the minister, if the list were merely illustrative, it would not be possible to define the price of coverage against an indefinite or flexible list of procedures. For His Excellency, the damage to the consumer would be inevitable, as he would be burdened with the transfer of costs to the monthly fee – preventing greater access for the population, especially the poorest -, or the economic activity of the operators would become unfeasible.

When defending the exhaustiveness of the ANS list as a way to protect the consumer and preserve the economic balance of the health plan market, Salomão recalled that, for similar reasons, several countries adopt an official list of mandatory coverage by the plans, such as England, Italy, Japan and the United States.

The judgment will return to the agenda of the 2nd section with the presentation of the vote-view by Minister Nancy Andrighi, still without a defined date.

Information: STJ.