Salvador to resume vaccination for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years

Salvador resumes this Saturday (18) the vaccination of adolescents over 13 years old. The city’s decision follows the Bahia Bipartite Intermanagers Commission (CIB), this Friday (17), which discussed the resumption after a change in the understanding of the Ministry of Health, which had recommended the suspension of immunization of adolescents between 12 and 17 years old , except for teenagers with comorbidities.

“With the recommendation of the CIB, tomorrow we will resume vaccinating teenagers with people aged 13 or over. So, my people, prepare your arms and #depart the vaccine!”, celebrated Mayor Bruno Reis on Twitter.

Shutdown and Queues

The city hall even suspended the vaccination of this public on Thursday, but Mayor Bruno Reis criticized the recommendation of the Ministry of Health today and stated that the resumption of immunization was evaluated.

“I consider this decision wrong, but all the decisions that were made to vaccinate, I complied with. And the ones that were not to be vaccinated, I also complied. I will not maintain the vaccination without legal support, and without having the necessary security for the population”, he said. He was just waiting for a position from the CIB on the matter.

“All this contributes to generate even more instability in this process. A decision like this needs to be communicated in advance and it has to be well supported. But what we are seeing in Brazil today is a mess. The Ministry of Health makes a decision. Anvisa is against this decision. Conass and Conasems are against this decision. Immunization associations are against this decision. The Ministry of Health, in isolation, took this decision”, lamented the mayor.

Decision

In the decision, the CIB states that vaccination in this range is supported and justified by scientific evidence, in addition to the support of national and international entities, such as the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), which maintained Pfizer’s authorization to use the vaccine. for that age group.

“The Ministry of Health unilaterally implemented decisions without technical and scientific support. Unlike the ministerial position, Bahia brought together specialists, such as the president of the Bahia Society of Infectology, Miralba Freire, as well as the director of the Brazilian Society of Infectology, Antônio Bandeira. Both refute the Ministry of Health’s initiative to suspend the vaccination of adolescents without comorbidity or permanent disability”, says the acting secretary of Bahia’s Health, Tereza Paim.

Other entities, such as the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems), also opposed the decision of the Ministry of Health.

Until this Friday, Bahia vaccinated 129,284 adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, with 109,704 without comorbidities, 16,437 with comorbidities, 1,856 with permanent disabilities and 1,287 pregnant and postpartum teenagers.