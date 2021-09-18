São Paulo sets up a schedule for Calleri, which is scheduled to premiere; argentine arrives as a solution

The Argentine, who has been regaining fitness during training, should be used on the weekend; the offensive sector is one of the problems of Crespo’s team

THE re-release in Jhonatan Calleri with the shirt of São Paulo is increasingly next to happen. Training normally with the rest of the squad, the striker could not help the club in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil because he was hired outside the registration deadline. Only with the Brazilian Championship ahead of the season, he arrives as solution to low attack from Hernán Crespo’s team.

According to information from the report on the website “Globoesporte.com”, the technical committee set up a schedule for caller. THE first game of the Argentine on his return to the Tricolor should happen before the Atlético-GO, at the Sunday (19), at 4 pm (Brasilia time), at Morumbi stadium, in a game valid for the 21st round of the Brasileirão.

São Paulo’s planning is to put caller on the field along the second stage against Dragon, for the Argentine to be tested for about 20 to 30 minutes. already in wednesday (22), at 8:30 pm, against the America-MG, in a late game for the 19th round, the Argentine must win more time, it could even be holder, according to reporter André Hernan.

Since the beginning of the month, the striker has been training alongside the squad at the CT of Barra Funda and seeks to improve the physical part and regain the rhythm of the game. the arrival of caller it will be fundamental for Curly try correct you attack defects. In Brasileirão, Tricolor scored 16 goals, the third worst mark in the competition so far.

In the last two games, those responsible for swinging the net were full-back Reinado and midfielder Gabriel Sara. In the elimination for Fortaleza, eder and rigoni formed the attacking duo, while Lucian and pablo entered the second stage. None of them, however, managed to solve the problem in the sector.