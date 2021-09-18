Sarah Andrade and Lucas Viana delete ending photo

Former BBC Sarah Andrade and Lucas Viana, who participated in A Fazenda, are cheering fans on a possible return to the relationship. The two, who communicated the end of the relationship at the beginning of the month, through social networks, deleted the post that commented on the end of the involvement after three months of involvement.

In addition, strengthening the theory of the couple’s admirers, both published videos at the João Pessoa lighthouse.

When they released news of the breakup, they hinted that the decision was amicable. “A few days ago we had decided to end our relationship? And do you think about the tightness in the heart that gave? Soon he and I who spent years without feeling this for someone else, soon we who no longer believed that it would be possible to live this short story romance of fairies,” Sarah said through her Instagram profile.

Lucas already posted a text confessing that he still felt affection for the ex-BBB. “We decided together to end this cycle with all the love, affection and respect that has always existed. We are sure that it worked very well for the period it was destined to work out. Before anything else, we were and will continue to be great friends”, declared the model .

Image: Playback / Instagram