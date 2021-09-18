Savings has the worst result in the last 30 years; is it time to cash out?

Over the past 12 months, savings recorded the worst result since 1991, when Brazil was experiencing a scenario of runaway inflation. Between September 2020 and August this year, the profitability of savings, discounting inflation, was -7.15%. This means that the investor who kept his money in this option saw his purchasing power decrease considerably.

But savings did not suffer alone. Investments that pay 100% of the CDI — rate that follows the Selic rate — yielded -6.35%, discounting inflation. Faced with this scenario of sharp loss, find out below if savings have a chance of recovering, if it’s time to get the money out of there or if it’s necessary to run to other investments, according to specialists heard by the UOL.

It’s past time to get out of savings, says XP expert

Clara Sodré, educator at speed School and XP’s investment adviser is adamant: “it’s past time to get out of savings.”

“Investors need to look at savings as an investment of the past. It has been showing a profitability below inflation for a long time, and this has worsened this year,” says the specialist.

A survey produced by XP shows that this gradual loss of savings to inflation has been happening at an accelerated pace in the last three years, ending in July 2021. In the period, inflation, measured by the IPCA, rose 16.51%, while the profitability of savings was almost half of that. , 9.48%.

Performance between 2020 and 2021 worsened. A comparison made by economics, the financial information platform, pointed out that savings had not been performing so poorly since October 1991, when it yielded -9.72% in 12 months, discounting inflation.

However, the survey of economics shows that savings did not suffer alone, on the contrary. Almost all major investments have had negative returns since September 2020, with only two exceptions, the bitcoin and the Stock Exchange. Discounting inflation, the cryptocurrency had an appreciation of 248%, and was followed from afar by the Ibovespa, which rose 8.99%.

This year, only the bitcoin remains profitable. The Ibovespa has performed below savings, with a loss of 5.56% between January and August. Savings lost 4.08% in the period.

just an old habit

Calling savings investment no longer makes sense, and it exists only as “an old Brazilian habit”, according to Fabrizio Gueratto, financial educator of the Channel 1 billion.

For him, the money invested in this modality should have been withdrawn some time ago. “With so much financial information available, there is no longer any way for people to keep insisting on saving,” he says. Gueratto.

He mainly refers to the new savings, which appeared after 2012 and is subject to a different calculation from the so-called “old savings”.

Since 2012, savings income has been dependent on the interest rate, the Selic. When the Selic is equal to or less than 8.5% per year, savings yield 70% of the interest rate. That is, today, with the Selic rate at 5.25% per year, savings yield 3.68%.

This yield may change if the Selic is higher than 8.5% per year. In this case, savings start to yield in a fixed way, at 6.17% per year.

No chance of short-term profitability

For Gueratto, the new version of savings will no longer show attractive results that justify keeping it in the portfolio, while old savings accounts can still be useful, especially at the present time, with a generalized drop in the profitability of assets.

“Those who have the old application are not being so harmed”, says the expert.

The “so” damaged is because there are losses, even in the old savings, although smaller in relation to the new savings. The annual return, of 6%, does not beat the almost 10% of inflation accumulated in the last 12 months, according to the latest IBGE data.

Henrique Garcia, head of capital markets at Grupo Eu Me Banco, says that the chances of new savings to reverse this fall in profitability in the short and medium term are minimal because the outlook for inflation remains high and interest rates are unlikely to reach a sufficient level to surpass the price increase.

There are chances for long-term savings

For the long term, Garcia assesses that there is a chance that new savings will recover if the interest rate exceeds inflation. According to the Focus bulletin, from the Central Bank, the market projection is that the Selic will reach 8% this year.

Garcia says that a level above 8.5% of interest would give new gas to savings.

Despite this, the expert ponders: even with an improvement in the attractiveness of savings, there are already better investment options on the market that also benefit from the rise in interest rates.

“Federal public bonds [Tesouro Direto] and private bonds tend to be more attractive because they have higher profitability than savings, with a similar degree of risk,” he says.