Secret romance between Andressa Suita and countryman Gusttavo Lima is exposed

Top Stories Cats and cucumbers: learn truths and mysteries that drive pets crazy and check out an alert

This Friday (17), Andressa Suita and Gusttavo Lima have become, once again, one of the most talked about topics on the web. The reason? The ex-couple would be living a secret and unlabelled romance, according to the Country Movement portal.

As the page stated, Andressa Suita and Gusttavo Lima have been spotted many times together. Even recently, the model shared a video in which she appears petting Gusttavo while he was lying on his ex-couple’s bed.

Before you continue, read this success story: Whindersson Nunes takes a surprising attitude towards Maria Lina

Furthermore, during his tour in the United States, Gusttavo Lima even declared, among thousands of fans, his love for his ex wife. “I love you Andressa”, shot the singer into his microphone. The Ambassador’s speech quickly went viral and drove all the fans crazy.

“Even without posting almost anything on social media, the relationship between Gusttavo Lima and Andressa Suita seems to have come back even stronger and sentimental”, reported the portal in question.

Be sure to check this article: After a turnaround, Thiaguinho celebrates achievement and is successful on Instagram

It is noteworthy that, so far, neither Andressa Suita nor Gusttavo Lima have taken a position on the current status of their relationship.

Check out the gallery of photos by Andressa Suita and Gusttavo Lima

Andressa Suita and Gusttavo Lima Prev 1 In 6 Next Gusttavo Lima and Andressa Suita (Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram) Gusttavo Lima and Andressa Suita (Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram) Gusttavo Lima and Andressa Suíta – Image Reproduction Instagram Reproduction from Andressa Suita’s Instagram Photo: Andressa Suita and Gusttavo Lima (Reproduction/Instagram) Reproduction from Andressa Suita’s Instagram

Before you leave, be sure to check: Luciano Camargo announces new partnership: “cry Zezé Di Camargo”