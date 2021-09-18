Serie B will have two more cameras at VAR after recent controversies in games of Cruzeiro and Vasco | brazilian series b

The Brazilian Football Confederation will add two new cameras to the video referee’s operation in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. The request was made by the National Association of Clubs at the Technical Council held this Friday.

The inclusion of the new cameras depends on adjustments in the technical part, but the idea is that the change will take effect in the next rounds.

In a note published after this Friday’s Technical Council, the president of the National Club Association, Francisco Battistotti, who also heads Avaí, confirmed the request.

– We are grateful to CBF for upholding our previous claim, but we note that the current number of cameras does not provide security for the decisions of the refereeing team, which makes us appeal once again, in the sense that our clubs are not harmed – he said.

At the end of July, CBF confirmed the use of the tool from the beginning of the second round of Series B and also in the final phases of Series C and D this year. In a few rounds, however, some episodes negatively marked the use of technology at Segundona.

In early September, in the match between Vasco and Brasil de Pelotas, striker Daniel Amorim’s goal was ruled out by assistant Cipriano Sousa. Referee Alisson Furtado then awaited the VAR’s review. Three minutes later, he confirmed the offside. However, the lines were not drawn by the video arbiter.

According to the CBF, “technical issues” caused the problem. Among the camera angles available in the transmission, there was no image that would allow the video referee to draw the offside lines and, therefore, following the VAR protocol, the main referee’s marking was maintained. The goal was in a legal position, according to the opinion of Central do Apito.

Last Thursday, the goal by Marcelo Moreno, from Cruzeiro, was disallowed after more than 13 minutes of stoppage. According to Paulo César de Oliveira, from Central do Apito, the images used did not clarify the infraction.