Series B: CBF increases number of cameras for VAR after Vasco and Cruzeiro complaints

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and the Arbitration Committee of the entity decided to increase the number of TV cameras for the video referee (VAR) in the Brazilian Championship Series B. Thus, the amount of equipment available to analyze the bids of matches in the competition will go from five to seven.

The decision was taken this Friday, after complaints from Cruzeiro and Vasco. The heavenly club felt harmed by the VAR in the 1-1 draw with Operário-PR, on Thursday (16), at Arena do Jacaré, in which the video referee called the field judge to review on the monitor what would be a penalty in favor of the team from Paraná in the first half and to annul what would be the winning goal for Fox in the last minute of the match – the penalty was confirmed and the celestial goal annulled.

Vasco, on the other hand, took the matter up for discussion at the Series B Technical Council, held this Friday afternoon. Last Wednesday, the Rio de Janeiro club had sent a letter to the CBF asking for the exclusion of the VAR from the competition.

Vasco’s request was made after complaints in the match against Brasil-RS. The offside line was not drawn in the goal of the Vasco team. As there was no better camera angle, the field decision, which annulled the goal, was maintained.